Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New dad James McGarry set to complete move to Aberdeen

New Zealand international has agreed a three-year deal with the Dons.

By Paul Third
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen transfer target James McGarry is expected to complete his move from Central Coast Mariners to Pittodrie after becoming a father.

The Press and Journal revealed last week the Dons had agreed a fee for the New Zealand international defender but the move was delayed as McGarry’s wife was due to give birth.

McGarry was given leave by his club ahead of the birth and the 25 year-old is set to travel to Scotland to complete his move to Pittodrie following the arrival of his baby boy.

The Dons have agreed a three-year deal for McGarry, who has already passed his medical, with the player avoiding any work permit issues as he has Irish citizenship.

It is anticipated McGarry will complete the formalities of his move from the Australian A League side in time to make his debut in Aberdeen’s Viaplay Cup tie at Stirling Albion next Friday.

