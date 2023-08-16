Exclusive: Public send ‘save our schools’ message as Aberdeen budget survey results are revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Public send ‘save our schools’ message as Aberdeen budget survey results are revealed

The majority of residents want education to be spared from cuts when councillors decide where to swing the axe.

By Ben Hendry
People taking part in the Aberdeen budget survey want education protected
People taking part in the Aberdeen budget survey want education protected. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s citizens have sent council chiefs a clear message: “keep your hands off our schools”.

Residents have been given the unprecedented chance to help shape looming budget decisions.

It comes at a time when the authority’s finances are so stretched that top brass have warned that tough decisions are inevitable.

Over the course of July, more than 3,000 people made their thoughts known by taking part in an online survey.

The results have now been revealed.

How did the survey work?

People were asked to award a total of 100 points, split into various denominations, to the services they value the most.

The marks were spread across 17 different departments.

Letters from readers who wanted to inform the Aberdeen budget survey results
Some of the letters that arrived in our office. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Those who aren’t online were able to participate at their local library, or by sending in completed forms to the Press and Journal.

These would be passed to councillors so they can keep the public’s wishes in mind when they battle to balance the budget next spring.

What are the Aberdeen budget survey results?

When all the points were totted up, there was one winner.

With more than 40,000 combined points, people went out of their way to stress how much education matters to them.

That made it the most voted for option, with a 12.7% share of all the points awarded.

However, it comes at a time when the council is already considering a swathe of closures across its estate in Northfield and Bridge of Don.

Westpark School is one of the Northfield schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.

Will it be enough to keep education safe?

That remains to be seen.

Council bosses have hinted heavily that there will be “no easy options” when it comes to the next budget, indicating that items previously thought untouchable could face cuts.

Steve Whyte and Jonathan Belford will scour the Aberdeen budget survey results
Steve Whyte and Jonathan Belfiord are overseeing the process. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

In March this year, councillors avoided a blitz on schools, side-stepping suggested mammoth savings that could have been achieved by reducing teaching hours, axing music lessons and leaving classrooms dirty.

The shock proposals were mooted as saving money “had never been more important”, and could have netted nearly half-a-million pounds.

The issue would later become a political football, with the SNP and Liberal Democrat administration citing their education decisions when justifying controversial cuts.

Could people power keep pools open? 

Next in line was arts, culture and sport – with 12.1%, or 38,600 points.

That came after the sting of losing Bucksburn Swimming Pool and the Beach Leisure Centre due to sports cuts this year.

And a few weeks ago, Sport Aberdeen chiefs implored people to use the survey to “help them survive”.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson and member Diane McKay are urging citizens to award the charity the maximum 25 points in the council's budget consultation. Image: Sport Aberdeen
Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson and member Diane McKay urged citizens to award the charity the maximum 25 points in the council’s budget consultation. Image: Sport Aberdeen

Many residents also felt the council can’t afford to skimp on spending when it comes to the city’s roads.

Another popular pick were the parks, open space and bereavement services, showing how strongly people feel about the city’s beauty spots and cemeteries.

Children’s and adult social work followed behind.

Here is how the points were awarded:

How did you vote? Image: Aberdeen City Council

What about libraries?

The closure of six libraries this year sparked protests across Aberdeen, and the lingering threat of legal action still remains.

Aberdeen protestors
Protesters outside Aberdeen Town House. Aberdeen. Image: Kirstie Topp

Libraries was its own category in the recent poll, and attracted 5.9% of the total points awarded, proving to be less than half as popular as schools.

Here’s the full list of the percentages awarded:

  •   Education – 12.7%
  •   Arts, Culture and Sport – 12.1%
  •   Roads and Public Transport – 8.9%
  •   Parks, Open Space and Bereavement Services – 8.1%
  •  Children’s Social Work – 7.7%
  •  Adult Social Work – 7.0%
  •  Libraries – 5.9%
  • Waste Collection and Disposal – 5.7%
  • Communities and Early Intervention – 5.2%
  • Homelessness and Housing Access – 5.2%
  • Economic Development – 4.5%
  • Property and Building Maintenance – 4.1%
  • Capital Investment and Contingency – 3.3%
  • Digital and Technology – 3.0%
  • Protective Services –2.7%
  • Planning – 2.1%
  • Support and Corporate Services – 1.8%

Now we know the Aberdeen budget survey results, what’s next?

The results will be presented to councillors at a crunch meeting next week.

And the next phase will be where things get more tense.

In the autumn, the council will reveal the full list of specific cuts that could be made in an effort to balance the books in the 2024/25 financial year.

You can read our guide on the process here.

The future of Aberdeen

