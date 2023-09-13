How north-east oil and gas workers can have their say on move away from fossil fuels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

How north-east oil and gas workers can have their say on move away from fossil fuels

The Scottish Parliament wants to hear from the North Sea workforce as part of its inquiry into the transition from oil and gas.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Oil and gas workers are encouraged to offer their opinions on the transition away from oil and gas. Image: Shutterstock.
Oil and gas workers are encouraged to offer their opinions on the transition away from oil and gas. Image: Shutterstock.

Holyrood wants to hear directly from oil and gas workers in the north-east as it assesses how best to manage the difficult shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

These expert views from the front line of the sector will help focus a new inquiry’s attention on what matters most to those most affected in the region.

This includes areas like public investment, skills development and measuring progress during the transition.

Trade unions, skills agencies and local councils will all give evidence as part of the inquiry.

Jobs warning

It comes just a day after a landmark new report warned that up to 95,000 offshore energy jobs in the UK could be at risk if investment does not “increase significantly”.

The research from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University follows trade body Offshore Energies (OEUK) saying £100 billion of North Sea investment was stalled over political uncertainties.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the opportunity for oil and gas workers to contribute.

He said: “Too often, the voices heard loudest in this debate are those with little skin in the game, or those with an extremely narrow or ill-informed view on how the energy transition will work in practice.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy director, Ryan Crighton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It is crucial that the tens of thousands of workers for whom the energy sector is their livelihood have their say on what is a fair and just transition.

“There needs to be room for all of the voices in this debate to be heard, so this is a welcome step.”

The Scottish Parliament’s economy and fair work committee will take the lead by looking at Humza Yousaf’s plans for the area.

It will make recommendations on how best to manage the transition and wants workers at the heart of the industry in this region to have their say.

Labour MSP Claire Baker, convener of the committee, said: “We know that we must transition away from fossil fuels, for the good of our planet and our economy. But this transition must happen in a way that doesn’t leave any workers behind.

“The oil and gas sector employs 65,000 people in the north-east and Moray – and the government has a responsibility to ensure good outcomes for these workers as their industry transforms.

Investment is needed in renewable energy to ensure thousands of new jobs are created. Image: Supplied.

“A just transition offers huge opportunities for Scotland, and everyone must benefit from these – not least those who will be at the heart of driving this change.”

The committee will also look in detail at the Scottish Government’s £500m Just Transition Fund for the north-east and Moray, and if it is achieving its aims.

The fund has so far invested £51.6m in 24 projects across the region.

The call for views is open until September 26. The committee will begin its inquiry and take evidence from a range of stakeholders this winter.

Follow this link to take part in the consultation.

