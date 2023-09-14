Shinty: Depth the basis for Oban silverware success – as young skipper Daniel Sloss takes aim at Camanachd Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Depth the basis for Oban silverware success – as young skipper Daniel Sloss takes aim at Camanachd Cup glory

Already double-winners this season, Sloss' team have the chance to claim the biggest prize in shinty this Saturday when they meet Kingussie at Bught Park.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban Camanachd captain Daniel Sloss with the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Oban Camanachd captain Daniel Sloss with the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.

As far as first stints as club captain go, Oban Camanachd’s Daniel Sloss is on track for one which could be remembered down Oban way for many years to come.

With the Artemis Macaulay Cup and Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup already in the bag, the youngster – who is still eligible to play representative shinty at under-21 level – now has the chance to lead his team to the biggest prize of all.

They play holders Kingussie in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final at the Bught Park, Inverness, on Saturday.

Sloss reckons much of the team’s success this season has been down to the size and quality of the squad available to manager Gareth Evans, saying: “We have managed to get a full team out most weeks, but when we have had players missing – and the likes of myself, Andy MacDonald and Daniel MacVicar and others have missed several games this season – we have quality replacements who can slot in seamlessly and play.

“The manager has plenty options, but, of course, that means when everyone is available – and only Ross Macmillan is missing this week – he has a hard job to narrow it all down to the starting 12 players and substitutes. I’m just glad it is him doing that and not me.

“That said, the boys are all together, whoever is selected. We are a tight group and there are no problems if anyone is asked to play for our second team, Lochside.

“The club is in a good place at the moment.”

The Oban Camanachd forward line has clicked over recent weeks and includes Daniel’s young brother Matthew, and the skipper added: “Some people have been surprised by how well Matthew has done in his first season, but it has been no surprise to me and, at 15 years old, he is reckoned to be one of, if not the youngest scorer in a Macaulay final.

“Lewis Cameron has been another great addition to the attack – so fast and really skilful.

“Along with Malcolm Clark and Daniel MacVicar, they play fast shinty and show really good stick-work.”

The Oban Camanachd side of the mid-90s, who lifted both the Macaulay and Scottish Cups, are still spoken about today, and Sloss is aware the current squad have the opportunity to write their own names into the history books.

Lovat’s Fraser Heath in front of Oban’s Daniel Sloss during the side’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final, played at An Aird, Fort William. Image: Neil G Paterson.

He said: “Winning the Macaulay for the first time since 1995 was huge. Its origins mean it’s a competition that is special to us all in Oban.

“Whilst we have always won Celtic Society Cups along the way, the Macaulay is a national competition, so to win it gave us confidence.

“We haven’t won the Camanachd Cup since 1996, and if we want to do so again, we all need to be 100% on it. There is no room for passengers, not even for a minute, and I know we have it within us to do it.”

Throw up on Saturday is at 2pm, with Des McNulty is the match referee.

A large crowd is assured, but anyone unable to be there on the day can follow the action live on BBC ALBA.

