Major boost for Highlands as SNP and Tories reach deal to extend green freeports until 2034

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Major boost for Highlands as SNP and Tories reach deal to extend green freeports until 2034

Aberdeen’s investment zone, offering similar tax relief for businesses in the north-east, will also benefit.

By Justin Bowie
The SNP and Tories have agreed to extend tax breaks for freeports. Image: Port of Cromarty Firth.
The SNP and Tories have agreed to extend tax breaks for freeports. Image: Port of Cromarty Firth.

The UK and Scottish governments have reached a deal to extend tax breaks for projects linked to the Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport for another five years until 2034.

Aberdeen’s investment zone – offering similar tax relief for businesses in the north-east – will also benefit from the agreement.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the plans last week in his Spring Budget after first proposing the extension last November.

The initiative, which aims to boost business investment with lower taxes and light-touch regulation, is a joint project in Scotland between Holyrood and Westminster.

It’s been estimated freeport status could result in up to 10,000 new jobs across the Highlands, generating up to £3 billion for the local economy.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Image: Shutterstock.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth was one of two winning bids last January alongside Forth Ports, which covers Edinburgh and surrounding areas.

Both freeports will be covered by the new extension.

It’s hoped the two special economic zones could help create 75,000 jobs in total.

Aberdeen’s investment zone was approved later in 2023 after the north-east region missed out during the race to secure a freeport.

Business leaders in the north of Scotland hailed the latest announcement, claiming it will be a huge boon for the Highland economy.

Calum MacPherson, the freeport’s chief executive, said: “This is a very welcome decision, which will reinforce the transformational impact of the green freeport.

“We forecast that activity at our tax sites directly attributable to the green freeport initiative would lead to the creation of around 10,000 new jobs for the Highlands and islands.

“We are also confident the levels of job creation can go further still with broader initiatives connected with the growth of green energy in the area.”

‘Major boost to our local economy’

Colin Marr, chief executive of the Inverness chamber of commerce, said freeports were central to the Highlands becoming a hub for the renewables industry.

He said: “The news that tax relief is extended till 2034 will make it easier for local businesses to make the decision to invest in this growing sector, and for other businesses to consider relocating here.

“That in turn will provide a major boost to our local economy and will help to halt the population decline across our region.”

Alison Wilson, director of economic development and advancement at the University of Highlands and Islands, said: “We’re pleased the tax reliefs window has been extended until 2034.

“This will ultimately encourage businesses to expand, invest, and create high-quality, well-paid, and long-term employment in the Highlands for students and graduates over the next decade.”

The freeport’s first project, a new manufacturing plant which will create 150 new “green” jobs, was approved in January.

SNP finance chief Shona Robison. Image: PA.

SNP finance chief Shona Robison said: “I am pleased that Scottish and UK ministers have reached agreement on extending the tax reliefs window for green freeports.

“We strongly support firm joint action to ensure that the green freeports and prospective investment zones all live up to a clear set of policy commitments, particularly in relation to our just transition to net zero.

“We continue to work constructively with the UK Government and the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium to get the project up and running as quickly as possible.”

But not everyone is in favour of the low-tax economic zones.

The Scottish Greens – who share power with the SNP – are firmly opposed to freeports despite those in favour claiming they can help the environment.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman said: “Freeports are a failed Thatcherite gimmick.

“They are effectively onshore tax havens that are used by corporations and big business to avoid paying their fair share.

“They may be called green freeports, but there is nothing green about them.”

An energy firm focused on the transition from fossil fuels to renewables joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth consortium last November.

‘Major vote of confidence’

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The chancellor confirmed at the Spring Budget that freeport tax relief will be extended by five years to help maximise new investment.

“It’s a major vote of confidence in the programme and shows what can be achieved when Scotland’s two governments work together.

“Up to £52 million is being invested by the UK Government to create the new Freeports at Inverness and Cromarty Firth and Firth of Forth, bringing regeneration, attracting up to an estimated £10 billion in investment and creating around 75,000 new, high-skilled jobs.”

Conversation