Home News Highlands & Islands

‘End of an era’ as Connel Village Store to close

The shop and post office was known for a wide stock range and local produce.

By Louise Glen
Connel Village Store
Connel Village Store is to close on Thursday. Image: CCL property.

The owners of Connel Village Store have announced it is to close today.

The shop and post office, on Main Street, was known for a wide stock range and local produce on the premises.

The business has been for sale, with a guide price of £225,000.

The current owners took over the store around six years ago.

Announcing the closure, Oban FM radio presenter Bob Gibson said: “Connel Village shop closes its doors for good Thursday, April 4.

“The end of an era and a sad loss to the village.”

A shop worker confirmed the closure. She said: “We will be closing.”

At the beginning of March, one of the shop and post office’s long-standing members of staff retired after working as both a “postie” and later behind the counter.

Connel Village Store
Connel Village Store has closed. Image: CCL property.

The nearest shop is now at the Half Way House near Oban, or across the Connel Bridge to Benderloch.

There is also a medical practice and pharmacy in the village.

The village school has been mothballed, despite an increased number of children living in private and social housing being built in the area.

Connel Village Store was ‘a place to meet other people’

A planning application for a community cafe was rejected by councillors at a meeting earlier this year.

There are several hotels and bed and breakfasts in the area, including The Falls of Lora Hotel.

The Falls of Lora in Loch Etive attracts thrill-seekers from across the globe to ride in its rip tides, known as some of the fastest to be experienced.

One resident said: “Connel is becoming a commuter town

“No one wants to come and do something necessary for the locals.

“The shop was not only a place to buy things, it was a place to meet other people.”

