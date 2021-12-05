Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players enjoy success at the Scottish Primary Schools Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
December 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
ASV Table Tennis Academy players: top L-R; Victor Chen, Kiishi Adekola, Matthew Pszonka. Bottom L-R: Yuanxi Cui, Nikki Mo, Parker Allerton.
ASV Table Tennis Academy players won two golds and two silvers in a successful outing at the Scottish Primary School Championships in Dundee last weekend.

The team, which included four boys and two girls, won medals in the doubles and singles events.

Victor Chen and Kiishi Adekola won silver in their respective singles boys’ and girls’ events.

The pair went one step further in the doubles with ASV partnerships claiming gold medals in the boys’ and girls’ doubles.

For the boys’ doubles, Chen was paired with Matthew Pszonka and the duo didn’t drop a single set on their route to victory to become Scottish Primary School doubles champions.

ASV Academy players Victor Chen and Matthew Pszonka won gold in the table tennis doubles at the Scottish Primary School Championships.

The girls’ doubles final was a much closer contest as Adekola and Nikki Mo had to come from behind in their second set to give them a 2-0 lead, before a tight third and final set helped them become the Scottish Girls’ Primary School doubles champions.

ASV’s Parker Allerton and Yuanxi Cui also gave excellent accounts of themselves, with Allerton finishing the day with a superb sixth place ranking, and Cui also making it into the top ten.

The Scottish Primary School Championships forms the selections for the Scottish four-player teams for the British Primary Schools Championships, due to take place next year.

ASV Academy players Kiishi Adekola and Nikki Mo won gold in the girls doubles at the Scottish Primary School Championships.

After the weekend results the Scottish boys team will include both Chen and Pszonka, meaning ASV Academy players making up 50% of the national team.

Adekola will also be part of the four-player Scottish team for the girls at the same event, and Nikki, by securing her fifth place finish in the singles, will be first reserve for the Scottish girls team.

