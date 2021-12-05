Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players enjoy success at the Scottish Primary Schools Championships

ASV Table Tennis Academy players won two golds and two silvers in a successful outing at the Scottish Primary School Championships in Dundee last weekend.

The team, which included four boys and two girls, won medals in the doubles and singles events.

Victor Chen and Kiishi Adekola won silver in their respective singles boys’ and girls’ events.

The pair went one step further in the doubles with ASV partnerships claiming gold medals in the boys’ and girls’ doubles.

For the boys’ doubles, Chen was paired with Matthew Pszonka and the duo didn’t drop a single set on their route to victory to become Scottish Primary School doubles champions.

The girls’ doubles final was a much closer contest as Adekola and Nikki Mo had to come from behind in their second set to give them a 2-0 lead, before a tight third and final set helped them become the Scottish Girls’ Primary School doubles champions.

ASV’s Parker Allerton and Yuanxi Cui also gave excellent accounts of themselves, with Allerton finishing the day with a superb sixth place ranking, and Cui also making it into the top ten.

The Scottish Primary School Championships forms the selections for the Scottish four-player teams for the British Primary Schools Championships, due to take place next year.

After the weekend results the Scottish boys team will include both Chen and Pszonka, meaning ASV Academy players making up 50% of the national team.

Adekola will also be part of the four-player Scottish team for the girls at the same event, and Nikki, by securing her fifth place finish in the singles, will be first reserve for the Scottish girls team.