Athletics: Megan Keith wins gold at European Cross Country Championships

By Sophie Goodwin
December 12, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: December 12, 2021, 5:10 pm
Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrates winning the women's Under 20 event during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships 2021 at Fingal-Dublin in Ireland. Photo by: Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Megan Keith won gold representing Great Britain in the European Cross Country Championships under-20 women’s 4k race, finishing with a time of 13 minutes and 41 seconds.

The Inverness Harriers runner led the pack from the front for the second half of the face, finishing several metres ahead of Norway’s Ingeborg Østgård (13.44) and Emma Heckel (13.46) of Germany.

Keith’s win also helped guide Great Britain to a team bronze medal for the under-20’s race with fellow GB runners, Ellen Weir and Phoebe Anderson finishing 14th and 17th, respectively.

Speaking to Athletics Weekly after the race, the 19-year old said: “I feel incredible. I don’t know what happened out there, but I’m just over the moon.

“I had no idea whether what I was doing was enough. I knew to be in a chance with a good finish I had to make it hard from a long way out.

“I was trying to do that but you never know because you think you’ve made it tough and someone can come sailing past.

“I’ve done a fair few cross country events back home in Scotland and over the UK so I’ve been working as best as I can back home, but it’s not until you take on in the girls in Europe that you know how you compare to them.

“I knew it could go anyway today, but I didn’t expect it to go that way.”

 

