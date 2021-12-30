Neil Fachie has no plans to ride off into the sunset in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Neil Fachie has no intentions of slowing down as he looks ahead to 2022 and representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

The cycling star from Aberdeen won his second Paralympic gold medal at this year’s games in Tokyo.

Before Covid-19 arrived – which led to the Paralympics being delayed by a year – the 37-year-old had intended to stop after Tokyo.

Now Fachie is thinking differently and although the Commonweath Games is the main target for 2022 he has also looked beyond that.

He said: “I previously thought if Tokyo had happened in 2020 that it would be my last games.

“But lockdown changed that and then we had an incredible games and a performance way above what we expected.

“I’ve got that enjoyment back and I see myself going forward.

“In 2023 the cycling World Championships is effectively a games in Glasgow where all the different cycling disciplines are coming together.

“As a Scot that’s really appealing because it’s another home games.

“By that stage you’ve only got one year until Paris and the Paralympics.

“So I’d be keen to keep going and if my performances are still improving then I’ll definitely keep going.

“I don’t want to stop before I know what my top level is, but things can change quickly in sport.

“I’m under no illusions that I might not be able to keep going, but at this stage I’m not planning on riding off into the sunset.”

Commonwealth record chance

Fachie has already won four gold medals in the Commonwealth Games having been successful in the Tandem 1KM time-trial and Tandem sprint in Glasgow in 2014 and Gold Coast in 2018.

Only bowler Alex Marshall has won more Commonwealth golds for Scotland and Fachie would like to try to overtake him.

He added: “There has also been talk of a World Championships in April, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

“But we know the Commonwealth Games are happening so that’s a big event to look forward to.

“I love the Commonwealth Games and I love racing for Scotland.

“It (setting a Scottish record) would be an incredible achievement and something I’d be immensely proud of.

“I’d love to do it but it will depend on other people as well because I’d imagine Alex Marshall will be in the bowling again as well.

“Then if you look at other sports like Duncan Scott in swimming he has many events and he could win multiple medals in the games and become number one.

“But to represent Scotland and stand on the top of the podium has been one of my favourite experiences and I’d love to do it again.”

A unique but amazing year

In 2021 there was only one target that mattered to Fachie – regaining his 1Km time- trial title.

And along with pilot Matt Rotherham he did it in emphatic fashion by breaking the world record.

That was the only event Fachie competed in because of the pandemic.

His wife Lora was also successful in Tokyo winning the individual pursuit.

Fachie said: “It’s been a bit weird because I’ve only really had one race in 2021, but that was winning gold and breaking the world record.

“So it was a phenomenal year, but my whole year came down to one 58 seconds ride.

“It was phenomenal and with Lora winning as well it was nice to have a major event where we both achieved what we wanted.

“Often in the past it’s been one or the other so it was amazing from that point of view.

“It’s been an amazing year and one that we’ll never forget. In terms of moments that raceday in Tokyo was the high you’re always chasing which will be hard to replicate.”