Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is hoping victory against table-toppers Aberdeenshire can kick-start their season.

The sides meet at Castle Park tomorrow in the North-East Championship.

Huntly started their season last weekend with defeats to Kinloch in the league and Leith in the Challenge Cup.

Skipper Mitchell is hoping for a change in fortunes against Aberdeenshire.

He said: “One big result could kick-start the season. Ideally we wanted to get that last week.

“But if we can get it against Aberdeenshire, hopefully it will spark us into form.

“It’s going to be one of the hardest games of the season.

“They want to get promoted and they’ve got a lot of youth in their side, which is good to see.

“We know it will be tough, but we played them in a friendly at the start of the year and we beat them by 12 runs.

“So we’ve got that confidence of knowing we can beat them.”

Aberdeenshire looking to continue promising opening

Shire captain Kenny Reid is hoping his charges can maintain their impressive start to the campaign.

The Mannofield outfit’s performances with the ball have been eye-catching, bowling out both Kinloch and Strathmore in their first two fixtures.

Reid added: “In both games we’ve managed to take early wickets and that makes such a difference.

“It’s something that we struggled to do in our last couple of seasons in the Eastern Premier Division.

“In the first game, David Gamblen and Lewis Munro bowled exceptionally well up front and we took three wickets in the first 10 overs.

“Last weekend it was Nathan Elliott and Lewis who started with the ball and again we took early wickets and it makes such a difference and gives you a foothold in the game.”

On Sunday, Aberdeenshire travel to Gala for a rearranged Scottish Cup tie.

Reid said: “The Scottish Cup is a free hit to an extent. Nobody is expecting us to win the competition and there’s not the same pressure as the league.”

Elsewhere, Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds are looking for their first win of the campaign when Strathmore visit Peoples Park.

Gordonians are on the road as they travel to Forfar to face Kinloch.

Battle of the pacesetters in the Grades

Meanwhile, in the Aberdeenshire Grades after two rounds of games it may be too early to predict who will be the champions in Grade 1.

But the outcome of the Inverurie versus Cults game tomorrow at Kellands Park between the two early pacesetters could be a good pointer.

Both teams are unbeaten, having racked up impressive wins in their two opening games.

With home advantage, Inverurie look the best bet to come through, particularly as George Hadden is in form with both bat and ball.

The other top-rated clash of the day in the same division is between Master Blasters Aberdeen and Aberdeen Grammar.

It is equally hard to call, although the Rubislaw side will be keen to put behind them an 84-run defeat away to Stenhousemuir in the CS Challenge Cup on Sunday, and may be the more fired up for the occasion.

Knight Riders, at home to Crescent, will be at pains to kick-start their season, while Bon Accord will be similarly inclined at the Links, where they meet Grampian – another of the winless teams in the top division.

Promoted Siyapa will fancy their chances at home to Gordonians, who are yet to win a game.

In Grade 2, the form team Ellon Gordon will be strong favourites to beat Stoneywood-Dyce, who were unable to field a team last weekend, but the most keenly-contested game is likely to be at the Broch, where Fraserbugh meet Methlick.