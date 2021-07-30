Cricket: Gordonians looking to maintain North-East Championship challenge

Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari wants to keep the pressure on the North-East Championship’s top two with victory against Perth Doocot.

With six wins out of eight – including last week’s away victory against Falkland – the Countesswells outfit are third in the table.

Freuchie lead the way with nine wins out of nine and Falkland are second with eight victories from 10.

But Bhandari is hoping to win at home against Perth tomorrow to keep up their challenge.

He said: “Perth have done well in a number of games this season, their strong suit is their bowling, which is also ours so it should be a bowling contest.

“It’s important to try to follow up last week with another win.

“It’s one game at a time, but every game is important and hopefully with the confidence of last week we can perform at a good level again.

“We’re really positive hopefully we can play well and make it difficult for Perth.

“And if we can win it will keep us up there in the mix.”

Shire out to take Freuchie scalp

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire face league leaders Freuchie away from home.

Although the Mannofield side appear to be out of title contention, skipper Kenny Reid hopes they can show their quality against the division’s pacesetters.

He added: “I think we’ve got to view this as a great opportunity to prove ourselves against the league leaders.

“Freuchie and Falkland are leading the way and we said before the Falkland game a couple of weeks ago they are up there for a reason.

“We wanted to put in a performance to match Falkland, we didn’t manage it that day, but the same applies against Freuchie.

“If we want to progress our cricket and get back up to the Eastern Premier Division in the near future we’ll have to beat the likes of Freuchie and Falkland.”

Meanwhile, following last weekend’s impressive home win against Arbroath United, Huntly will look for their first away success of the season against Dundee HSFPs at Dalnacraig.

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds entertain Forfarshire 2nds at Peoples Park tomorrow.

Grades title race hotting up

In the North-East Grades the race for the Grade 1 title could be all but decided in the next two weeks, depending on the outcome of key fixtures involving leaders Aberdeen Grammar FP’s and second-placed Bon Accord.

Tomorrow Grammar can end any hopes Inverurie might entertain of landing the top league title when the two meet at Kellands.

Grammar then meet the Bons next weekend at Rubislaw.

In the meantime Bon Accord have the relatively easy task of seeing off Cults who have fallen badly off the pace after toppling the table in the opening four weeks of the season.

Knight Riders have also slipped out of contention, but could make a belated run at the title, should they see beat Gordonians at Groats Road.

Elsewhere in the division Master Blasters Aberdeen host Grampian and Siyapa are at home to Crescent.

In Grade 2, Ellon Gordon can make up some ground on runaway leaders Mannofield who are not in action and Methlick have a chance to avenge last week’s defeat in the Bon Accord Cup when they play Fraserbugh at Lairds.

In Grade 3, 2nd Grampian can all but secure the league title should they beat second-placed Banchory thus ending the hopes of the Burnett Park side.

The two also meet in the final of the Reid Cup at Mannofield on August 8.