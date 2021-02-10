Nairn St Ninian pull out of north junior season due to Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn St Ninian have pulled out of all competitions for the remainder of this season due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The north junior outfit had already opted to suspend all training and matches in early January, prior to all Scottish men’s football below the Championship being suspended the following week.

The Scottish FA’s confirmation that the suspension would continue into March has prompted Saints to take the decision to remove themselves from all competitions this term.

A statement from Nairn St Ninian president and secretary Derek Davidson confirmed the Showfield club have reached the consensus due to the time restrictions on the campaign, along with an unwillingness to continue playing when restrictions are still being applied to the public.

Davidson said: “The club has discussed this with our management committee, management team, players and sponsors and the unanimous decision is not to play again this season.

“We cannot with any consciousness ask our players to train and play once the current restrictions are eased.

Everyone has family and work to consider and we don’t feel the professional exemptions previously afforded to us is right when the general public would still be potentially subject to restrictions in seeing their family and friends.

“We are a community club and would like to show solidarity with our community and get through these difficult times together.

“The current restrictions look like they will be in place until March, at the earliest, meaning guys would need to have a few weeks of pre-season to get back to fitness, then play the remaining Grill Cup and start the regionalised league format.

“We just don’t see how this is possible in the time remaining this season.”

Saints will now focus their attention on preparing for next season, when the club are hopeful they can host crowds at their ground.

Davidson added: “The near future will hopefully provide everyone with better news in regards the vaccine and heading back to some normality, and we can then plan for next season with a degree of certainty.

“We look forward to when we can welcome teams and supporters back to the Showfield as soon as it is safe to do so.”