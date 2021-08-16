North Region Junior football round-up: Banks ‘o Dee put 11 past Colony Park in McBookie.com Superleague

McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’ Dee hit double figures for the second time this season as they crushed Colony Park 11-0 at Spain Park.
Dee’s goals came courtesy of Jamie Buglass (3), Mark Gilmour (2), Lachie Macleod (2), Mark Hamilton, Michael Philipson, Jack Henderson and an own goal.
Bridge of Don Thistle kept themselves in touch after a 3-1 Aberdeen Sports Village victory against Nairn St. Ninian in which Stewart Rennie, Chris Hay and Chris Angus all scored, while Kanye Macdonald replied with a late consolation for Saints.
At Crombie Park, goals from Elliot Duff and William Mathers gave Culter a 2-1 success against 10-man Banchory St. Ternan, who responded with a last-minute Craig Mackie header.
East End hit six without reply at Deveronside, while a Sam Robertson effort was sufficient to give Dyce three points in the Ian Mair Park clash with Montrose Roselea.
James Cairns and Jack Craig were the men who mattered as Hermes won 2-1 at Hall Russell United, while, at The Meadows, defences were on top as Ellon United’s encounter with Maud ended goalless.
Stoneywood Parkvale remain clear at the head of the First Division after a 5-1 win at Dufftown after going a goal down early on. Curtis Kane was the star man with a treble assisted by Craig Marshall and Neale Davidson.
At Glenury Park, Stonehaven kept themselves in contention, defeating Fraserburgh United 4-1 with Keith Horne hitting a hat-trick and Blair MacLennan also on target. Owen Blackhall fired the consolation for the Broch.
Buchanhaven Hearts got the better of Aberdeen University thanks to counters from Ryan Duncan and Jamie Shewan, with Mourad Ahamache on the scoresheet for the students.
Daniel Brown scored the game’s only goal as Glentanar took the Second Division honours at Burghead Thistle, while first half goals from Cruden Bay’s Callum Main and Devin Kennedy were not enough to prevent them going down 3-2 at Forres Thistle.
Newmachar United remain top of the table thanks to first half efforts by Matty Tough and Chris Hardie at New Elgin, while Rothie Rovers kept up the pressure with a thumping 9-1 victory at home to Whitehills, the goals coming from Jake Stewart (4), Kenny Mair (2), Stuart Hodge, Keith Walker and Ash Vasey.
RESULTS
McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE
Banks O’Dee 11-0 Colony Park
Bridge of Don Thistle 3-1 Nairn St. Ninian
Culter 2-1 Banchory St. Ternan
Deveronside 0-6 East End
Dyce 1-0 Montrose Roselea
Ellon United 0-0 Maud
Hall Russell United 1-2 Hermes
FIRST DIVISION
Buchanhaven Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen University
Dufftown 1-5 Stoneywood Parkvale
Stonehaven 4-1 Fraserburgh United
SECOND DIVISION
Burghead Thistle 0-1 Glentanar
Forres Thistle 3-2 Cruden Bay
New Elgin 0-2 Newmachar United
Rothie Rovers 9-1 Whitehills
FIXTURES
TUESDAY AUGUST 17
LEAGUE CUP SECTION 1
Whitehills v Forres Thistle
SECTION 3
Maud v Fraserburgh United
SECTION 4
Colony Park v Ellon United
SECTION 5
Newmachar United v East End
SECTION 6
Culter v Stoneywood Parkvale
Glentanar v Banchory St. Ternan
SECTION 7
Stonehaven v Bridge of Don Thistle
SECTION 8
Hall Russell United v Hermes
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 18
LEAGUE CUP SECTION 2
Islavale v Deveronside
(Kick-offs 7 pm)
SATURDAY AUGUST 21
SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP 1ST ROUND
Ashfield v Islavale
Auchinleck Talbot v Montrose Roselea
Banks O’Dee v Harthill Royal
Beith v Maud
Bridge of Don Thistle v Lochee United
Burghead Thistle v Ardrossan Winton Rovers
Carluke Rovers v Sunnybank
Colony Park v Hurlford United
Cruden Bay v Lanark United
Culter v Hermes
Dufftown v Letham FC
Dyce v Buchanhaven Hearts
Ellon United v Dundee St. James
Forres Thistle v Tayport
Gartcairn v East End
Hall Russell United v Renfrew
Irvine Meadow v Deveronside
Longside v Fraserburgh United
Nairn St. Ninian v Shotts Bon Accord
Rothie Rovers v Kilsyth Rangers
Scone Thistle v New Elgin
Stonehaven v Syngenta
Stoneywood Parkvale v Wishaw Juniors
Whitehills v Arthurlie
(Kick-offs 2.30)
McBOOKIE.COM SECOND DIVISION
Newmachar United v Glentanar
(Kick-off 2)