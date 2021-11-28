Frustration for North Caledonian League sides as entire weekend card is wiped out

Teams in the North Caledonian League will be eager to return to action next weekend after all of Saturday’s games were postponed or abandoned.

The only fixture to get started was the derby between Invergordon and Alness United, but that was short-lived as the officials couldn’t see the lines because of the snow on the pitch.

On Saturday morning, snow covering Grant Park in Tain saw the St Duthus v Nairn County match being postponed. This would have been the first competitive meeting between the teams.

No @StDuthusFC v Nairn game today – but here’s a look back to 35 years ago when @NairnCounty were the visitors for end of season friendly as Saints bid farewell to manager Edwin Skinner after 9 years in the hot seat. https://t.co/CkxVKdCXlY — Niall Harkiss (@NiallFH) November 27, 2021

The hotly-anticipated game between Inverness Athletic and defending champions Golspie Sutherland was cancelled on Friday due to Covid issues rather than poor weather.

Note – tomorrow's Inverness Athletic v Golspie Sutherland match has been called off due to Covid 19 issues #NCFA #Northcaley — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) November 26, 2021

The first match to fall by the wayside was on Thursday night when high winds forecast led to the postponement of Orkney’s clash with league leaders Loch Ness and this was also the case for Thurso v Halkirk United.

These north rivals were set to do battle just one week on from meeting in the Football Times Cup final, which Thurso won on penalties.

All sides will hope for an improvement in the weather this coming Saturday, with the following fixtures (all 1pm unless stated): Bonar Bridge v Alness United, Golspie Sutherland v Thurso, Halkirk United v St Duthus, Loch Ness v Nairn County reserves, and Orkney v Inverness Athletic (12.45pm).