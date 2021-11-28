Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frustration for North Caledonian League sides as entire weekend card is wiped out

By Paul Chalk
November 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Wintry weather wiped out St Duthus v Nairn County reserves.
Teams in the North Caledonian League will be eager to return to action next weekend after all of Saturday’s games were postponed or abandoned.

The only fixture to get started was the derby between Invergordon and Alness United, but that was short-lived as the officials couldn’t see the lines because of the snow on the pitch.

On Saturday morning, snow covering Grant Park in Tain saw the St Duthus v Nairn County match being postponed. This would have been the first competitive meeting between the teams.

The hotly-anticipated game between Inverness Athletic and defending champions Golspie Sutherland was cancelled on Friday due to Covid issues rather than poor weather.

The first match to fall by the wayside was on Thursday night when high winds forecast led to the postponement of Orkney’s clash with league leaders Loch Ness and this was also the case for Thurso v Halkirk United.

These north rivals were set to do battle just one week on from meeting in the Football Times Cup final, which Thurso won on penalties.

All sides will hope for an improvement in the weather this coming Saturday, with the following fixtures (all 1pm unless stated): Bonar Bridge v Alness United, Golspie Sutherland v Thurso, Halkirk United v St Duthus, Loch Ness v Nairn County reserves, and Orkney v Inverness Athletic (12.45pm).

