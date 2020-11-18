New deal on the table for Aberdeen attacker Wright

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen have offered Scott Wright a new contract.

The attacker, who has established himself in the starting line-up this season after returning from a serious knee injury, is out of contract in the summer.

The 23 year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with another club from January 1 but the Dons are eager to secure Wright on a new deal and hope to agree an extension before the window opens.

Dons boss Derek McInnes is delighted to see Wright establish himself at Pittodrie this season and believes Wright has added consistency to his game this season.

McInnes said: “He has taken on responsibility and he is thriving on being fully fit after his injuries. He is really seeing the benefits of playing regularly and in a position he wants to play.

“That role comes with a responsibility in and out of possession. He has been coming up with a lot of goals and assists and Scott is now starting to produce that on a consistent basis.

“That is good to see after his injury issues last season.”

Ryan Edmondson’s loan from Leeds United and Greg Leigh’s short term deal are both due to end in January but the Dons boss hopes the club can extend both players’ deals into the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We enjoy working with both Ryan and Greg who is coming from a long way back in terms of his fitness.

“He had the two games against Saudi Arabia which will have helped him.

“Greg will get on the pitch before now and then. Having the strongest squad possible is what we are all after and I am sure the club will do everything it can to make sure that is the case when we come back out of January.

“Both lads we are delighted to have and will play a big part.”

McInnes will run the rule over his squad today when his international players return from duty with their respective countries.

Niall McGinn will miss Sunday’s trip to Rangers and the matches at Hamilton and St Mirren next week.

The Dons boss said: “Niall injured his calf in Northern Ireland’s game against Slovakia.

“We had him scanned over the weekend, it’s not torn but it will probably keep him out for the next three games.

“It’s a similar injury to the one he had at the start of the season and will need a few weeks to settle.

“Matty Kennedy joined up with their squad after we agreed he would go for the third game, so we will be waiting on him and Andy Considine coming back okay.

“Greg also played two games for Jamaica. It has been a positive experience for him and got him valuable minutes.

“So we’ll see how all the international players are when they come back to us.”