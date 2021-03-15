Paul Third: Silly season has arrived at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you were to create a poll asking any Aberdeen fan the first name they expect to see on Dave Cormack’s shortlist to replace Derek McInnes then it is safe to assume Stephen Glass would win it.

To be clear, not who you think is the favourite for the job at Pittodrie, but who you think the Dons chairman would want to speak to about the post.

There are new names appearing on a daily basis, but the sliding scale seems to go from the obvious to the outrageous.

Neil Lennon and Shaun Maloney? An experienced manager with a point to prove and an inexperienced coach who would likely jump at the chance of taking the reins at Pittodrie. We can all see some semblance of logic in the two former Celtic men being put forward.

Then you have former managers itching for a chance to get back in the game, characters such as Stephen Robinson and Steven Pressley.

But keep travelling along the scale and we find reports of more outlandish, out of the box names dropping their CVs off at Pittodrie.

How does former Dinamo Zagreb coach, Croatian Marijo Tot, grab you? Or if you want to really push the boat out, the legend that is Sven-Goran Eriksson?

Yes, that Sven. A list of former clubs as long as your arm from a management career which started in 1977. The list is certainly impressive with the likes of Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio listed among them.

The impressive list led to him being named England manager and he has had two other spells in English football with a year at Manchester City and another at Leicester City.

But that was 10 years ago. At 73, his last job came as national team boss of the Philippines two years ago.

It was so out there that the man himself issued a denial on Friday.

He has at least had the sense to rule himself out, but for many their pitch for the manager’s job screams “Gis a job”.

But this is not Yosser Hughes and Aberdeen are not the Boys from the Blackstuff.

There was a running joke among journalists for years than whenever a job came up in football, you could bet your house on Ossie Ardiles sending his credentials that club’s way. He would be only too happy to talk to journalists too to tell them how excited he was about the job.

In my 20 years at the Press and Journal I can recall him putting himself forward for the manager’s job at Aberdeen and Caley Thistle in that time. I do not doubt for a second other club chairmen have been graced by his CV arriving on their desk.

Dons chairman Cormack says he wants to take his time in making sure he gets it right, but Glass, it seems, is not hanging around. The Atlanta United 2 boss wants Celtic captain Scott Brown to be his player assistant-manager should he get the job and he has also targeted Allan Russell, England striker coach, for a role at the Dons too.

© Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Aberdeen fans will be split on the prospect of Broony, their tormentor in chief during Celtic’s decade of dominance, strutting his stuff in a red shirt, but Glass at least is taking this seriously.

He has his ducks in a row should he get the chance to come home to Aberdeen. What a pity others seem to be chancing their arm on the off chance a rookie chairman takes the bait.

He won’t. Will he?