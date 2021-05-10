Stephen Glass insists European competition is huge for Aberdeen fans, player development and finances

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes European football can help the club develop international calibre players.

The Dons will compete in UEFA’s new third-tier tournament, the Conference League, this summer for the first time and Glass insists European competition is vital for the Dons both financially and competitively.

Glass said: “It offers us the chance to play in Europe, which is great because they are great events to be involved in.

“It’s great for the fans to come and watch and for the players it’s a great way to improve.

“Hopefully for your players, they learn from it and it helps them become international players or stay international players. “

The Dons have failed to reach the group stage of the Europa League in their previous seven attempts, but the route to the group stages of the Conference League will be no easier.

© SNS Group

The path remains a testing one, but Glass is hopeful, with the right recruitment, the Dons can achieve their aim next season.

He said: “Aberdeen have come up against some very tough teams in the last few years, very difficult opponents at the last hurdle.

“When you get into those stages there is always the chance you will get a better team.

“So you have to hope you draw a lesser team or one that is similar to you because that’s when you get the best chance to go through.”

Guaranteeing European football until Christmas is what the group stages bring,s but the Aberdeen manager knows the demands will present a huge challenge for his squad.

He said: “If you get to these groups and are playing until Christmas, there is obviously the funding that comes along with it.

“Whatever club or clubs in Scotland who achieve that will get the benefit from it.

“But if it’s a club who isn’t prepared to play Saturday or Sunday then midweek then again the following weekend all the way through to Christmas, it can take a heavy toll.

“So there are two sides to it and clubs have to be prepared for it. It’s up to us to make sure we have a squad capable of that.”

Should the Dons reach the group stages club chairman Dave Cormack can expect a knock on his door from his manager to ensure the squad is strong enough to compete domestically and in Europe through the Autumn.

He said: “If it happens and we are fortunate enough to be there, then it would have to become a discussion to have with the board.

© SNS Group

“You would be foolish to stretch beyond your means and build a team to compete in the groups if you’re not in there.

“But it would also be a foolish coaching staff who didn’t prepare for that eventuality and be ready to knock on the door asking for more.

“Once we have got the pieces in place we want – and you don’t always get what you want – then we’ll go back and ask for more.

“You start asking the question, showing how you can make it better – there’s a constant negotiation.

“That’s the same for clubs across the country, I’m sure.”