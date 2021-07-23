Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie lands SWPL Player of the Month prize

Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie has been named the Scottish Building Society SWPL Player of the Month for June 2021 – a period in which the Dons secured the title and promotion back to the top-flight.

Ogilvie helped the Reds finish 10 points clear at the top of SWPL2, scoring eight goals and providing four assists across seven games, including netting a hat-trick away to Queen’s Park.

Ogilvie told the Aberdeen website said: “The main thing for us this season was promotion to SWPL1 and to accomplish that by winning the league. After 10 games, we put ourselves in a great position.

“With the suspension of the season and a large number of games in June though, we had to work hard to make sure we achieved our goal. We’ve certainly earned our success.”

Another Don, Bayley Hutchison, previously won the award for October 2020.

“Receiving this award is icing on the cake for me” added Ogilvie. “Winning individual awards is nice and it’s great to be recognised.

“With Bayley (Hutchison) having won earlier this season, it shows we’ve got quality in our team. I certainly think people know Aberdeen are a team to watch next season.”

Aberdeen Women begin the 2021/22 campaign in the SWPL Cup next month, before starting their SWPL1 season at home to Celtic.