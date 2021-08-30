Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen fan view: New signings will need to hit the ground running

By Chris Crighton
August 30, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Austin Samuels and Ross County's Harry Clarke in action at Pittodrie.
As stirringly sung by Iona Fyfe before kick-off, the northern lights of Aberdeen are where I long to be.

Over the past few days, four high-profile new recruits have come to the same conclusion, though sadly their yearning did not develop quickly enough for any to be on their way to their new home in time to help avert two August cup exits.

That the week’s wild transfer activity had the Red Army descending on Pittodrie brimming with optimism, rather than cursing the fact that the cavalry did not arrive until the European and League Cup battles were already lost, is a triumph of hope over despair.

But if the Dons are to continue to harness that goodwill, those new players will need to act fast.

Strange as it may seem to say it after a match which had the potential to send Aberdeen top of the league, there is a decent argument that they have not bested any of three of their targets for this hectic opening period of the season, and if the two cup exits are to be indulged in the longer term they cannot be seen to have been sacrifices on the altar of mere average Premiership performance.

Aberdeen debutant Matty Longstaff closes down Ross County’s Jordan Tillson.

The league fixture list has not been unkind to a busy Aberdeen, and they will be alert to the fact that, with bigger battles ahead, they have already conceded a points advantage not only to the defending champions but, perhaps more relevantly, to both Hearts and a strong-looking Hibs.

There were certainly signs here that the components are generally aligned, but not quite clicked firmly into place as yet. Like Michael Gove in a nightclub, there were plenty of interesting moves but limited likelihood of scoring.

Where they may differ is that it has yet to be determined whether Aberdeen’s policy has virtue.

 

