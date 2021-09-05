Eilidh Shore: Plenty of positives for Aberdeen FC Women on their top flight debut

Aberdeen FC women’s midfielder Eilidh Shore insists her side can be proud of pushing Celtic to the wire on their SWPL1 debut despite losing 4-2.

The Hoops dominated the Dons on their top flight debut but the SWPL2 champions refused to buckle it took until stoppage time for the visitors to put the game beyond Aberdeen at Balmoral Stadium.

Shore, who scored her side’s second goal to reduce the deficit to 3-2 and set-up a thrilling finale, insists the game was a huge learning experience for the Dons.

She said: “It was a tough game. You could see how good they are. They were runners-up last year and they have got quality players in their side but we gave them a really good test and pushed them right to the end.

“Conceding a late goal is frustrating and makes the scoreline a little bit different from how I felt the game went.

“We defended really well at times and limited their opportunities but in the end we have to take the defeat and move on.

“Being able to compete with a professional side is something we can take positives from. They train full time but we know we can take positives from this into our next game.”

A crowd of 480 turned out to watch Aberdeen’s first game in the top flight of Scottish women’s football.

It was the biggest crowd Shore and her Dons team-mates have played in front of since the club was formed and she says the backing of the fans was greatly appreciated by the players.

“It was a good attendance. It was great to play in front of a crowd that size and to have the fans behind us like they were was fantastic.

“Considering the game was on the TV as well it was a great turnout and hopefully they liked what they saw and will want to come back.”

Following a tough opener the Dons are back in action on Sunday when travel to Partick Thistle.

Shore said: “We played Partick a couple of times last season. They’re a good side who were promoted along with us but if we take the positives from this display we believe we can give them a good game.”