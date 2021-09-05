Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eilidh Shore: Plenty of positives for Aberdeen FC Women on their top flight debut

By Paul Third
September 5, 2021, 7:02 pm
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore (right) challenges Olivia Chance of Celtic
Aberdeen FC women’s midfielder Eilidh Shore insists her side can be proud of pushing Celtic to the wire on their SWPL1 debut despite losing 4-2.

The Hoops dominated the Dons on their top flight debut but the SWPL2 champions refused to buckle it took until stoppage time for the visitors to put the game beyond Aberdeen at Balmoral Stadium.

Shore, who scored her side’s second goal to reduce the deficit to 3-2 and set-up a thrilling finale, insists the game was a huge learning experience for the Dons.

She said: “It was a tough game. You could see how good they are. They were runners-up last year and they have got quality players in their side but we gave them a really good test and pushed them right to the end.

“Conceding a late goal is frustrating and makes the scoreline a little bit different from how I felt the game went.

“We defended really well at times and limited their opportunities but in the end we have to take the defeat and move on.

“Being able to compete with a professional side is something we can take positives from. They train full time but we know we can take positives from this into our next game.”

A crowd of 480 turned out to watch Aberdeen’s first game in the top flight of Scottish women’s football.

It was the biggest crowd Shore and her Dons team-mates have played in front of since the club was formed and she says the backing of the fans was greatly appreciated by the players.

“It was a good attendance. It was great to play in front of a crowd that size and to have the fans behind us like they were was fantastic.

“Considering the game was on the TV as well it was a great turnout and hopefully they liked what they saw and will want to come back.”

Following a tough opener the Dons are back in action on Sunday when travel to Partick Thistle.

Shore said: “We played Partick a couple of times last season. They’re a good side who were promoted along with us but if we take the positives from this display we believe we can give them a good game.”

