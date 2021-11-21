Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack calls for Funso Ojo’s red card to be rescinded

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has appealed for the red card shown to Funso Ojo during Saturday’s defeat by Dundee United to be overturned.

Dons midfielder Ojo was involved in an altercation with a fan after his momentum carried him off the pitch during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Tannadice.

The Belgian was shown a second booking and sent off by referee Bobby Madden and will now miss Sunday’s trip to Glasgow to face Celtic.

A 35-year-old man was charged following the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Cormack described it as “wholly unacceptable” for a footballer to be subjected to such an incident and appealed for the sending off to be rescinded.

He said: “Given the circumstances around the incident, the club remains shocked at the decision to issue Funso with a second caution which led to his dismissal from the field of play.

“We sincerely hope that common sense will prevail and that the authorities will work with us to ensure that this injustice is addressed.”

Aberdeen’s director of football Steven Gunn said that Dons boss Stephen Glass is “totally behind” Ojo and is “fiercely protective and supportive of his players.”

He added: “Given, as anticipated, this is now subject to a criminal investigation, we have to be circumspect in what we say and are unable to comment any further at this stage.”

In a fiery New Firm derby clash, Dundee United also finished the game with 10 men after Calum Butcher saw red following a clash with Dons striker Christian Ramirez in the first half.

Aberdeen boss Glass was sent off at half time with the Dons adding that they are “awaiting a formal explanation on the reasoning behind the dismissal” before deciding if they will launch an appeal.