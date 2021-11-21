Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack calls for Funso Ojo’s red card to be rescinded

By Danny Law
November 21, 2021, 10:26 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has appealed for the red card shown to Funso Ojo during Saturday’s defeat by Dundee United to be overturned.

Dons midfielder Ojo was involved in an altercation with a fan after his momentum carried him off the pitch during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Tannadice.

The Belgian was shown a second booking and sent off by referee Bobby Madden and will now miss Sunday’s trip to Glasgow to face Celtic.

A 35-year-old man was charged following the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Cormack described it as “wholly unacceptable” for a footballer to be subjected to such an incident and appealed for the sending off to be rescinded.

Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo reacts after being sent off against Dundee United.

He said: “Given the circumstances around the incident, the club remains shocked at the decision to issue Funso with a second caution which led to his dismissal from the field of play.

“We sincerely hope that common sense will prevail and that the authorities will work with us to ensure that this injustice is addressed.”

Aberdeen’s director of football Steven Gunn said that Dons boss Stephen Glass is “totally behind” Ojo and is “fiercely protective and supportive of his players.”

He added: “Given, as anticipated, this is now subject to a criminal investigation, we have to be circumspect in what we say and are unable to comment any further at this stage.”

In a fiery New Firm derby clash, Dundee United also finished the game with 10 men after Calum Butcher saw red following a clash with Dons striker Christian Ramirez in the first half.

Aberdeen boss Glass was sent off at half time with the Dons adding that they are “awaiting a formal explanation on the reasoning behind the dismissal” before deciding if they will launch an appeal.

