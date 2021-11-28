Defiant boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen ‘will be fine’ if they recreate Parkhead levels

Defiant boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen ‘will be fine’ if they recreate the levels shown in the 2-1 loss at Celtic.

Aberdeen were edged out by a deflected Callum McGregor goal at Parkhead to slump to a third successive defeat.

The Reds sit a lowly eighth in the Premiership table and are just two points ahead of Dundee who occupy the relegation play-off spot, although the Dens Park men have a game in hand.

However Glass is confident the Dons will get back on track to deliver results in the upcoming Pittodrie double header this week against Livingston and St Mirren.

Glass faces an injury sweat with skipper Scott Brown and midfielder Dylan McGeouch who both limped off in the second half at Parkhead.

Glass said: “I’m pleased with what the players gave us and more of the same in the next couple of games and we’ll be fine.

“The overall feeling is disappointment that a deflected goal cost us.

“When the winner goes in the way it did it was not from getting picked open.

“You know the quality Celtic have before you go to Parkhead and they showed it in abundance

“Our group of players stood up to it and we were difficult to play against.

“We did carry a threat especially in the first half and the defensive work rate of the group was brilliant.”

Brown and McGeouch injury sweat

Aberdeen have now won just twice in the last 16 games in all competitions.

Celtic grabbed the lead through Jota before Scotland international midfielder Lewis Ferguson levelled from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

The Hoops secured the three points with a wicked deflection off captain McGregor in the second half.

Glass now faces a nervous wait on the fitness of midfielders Brown and McGeouch ahead of Wednesday’s Pittodrie clash with Livingston.

McGeouch was taken off early in the second half with a calf problem and Brown was substituted in the 66th minute with what Glass hopes is cramp – although the Dons boss refused to rule out a hamstring injury for the 36-year-old.

Glass said: “Dylan got a bang on his calf in the first half and it was tightening up and had to come off.

“Broony was a little bit of tightness in his hamstring.

“I don’t know if it’s cramp or injury.

“We had to reshuffle when we didn’t want to as two of our midfield players had to go off.

“That limits how much you can change things higher up.”

Squad can cope with injuries

The potential absence of Brown and McGeouch adds to Glass’ injury woes with defenders Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin all ruled out.

Glass is confident he has a squad strong enough to cope.

Glass said: “There is a group of boys waiting for a chance so we’ll be alright for Wednesday (against Livingston).

“We’ve got a few out but we’ve got a few ready to come back.

“There’s a back four not been able to play which would be first pick for a lot of teams in Scotland.

“We’ve had to patch ourselves up at times.”