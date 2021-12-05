Boss Stephen Glass urges in-form Aberdeen to ‘ride the wave’ of winning run

Boss Stephen Glass has challenged Aberdeen to continue to ‘ride the wave’ of their winning run.

Aberdeen secured back to back home victories with an emphatic 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

That impressive win elevated the Dons back into the Premiership top six.

Glass has laid down the gauntlet for his side to remain in the top half of the table.

Braces from Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins fired the rampant Reds to their biggest winning margin in the league this season.

Glass has warned the Dons there can be no let up in a packed December.

He said: “The challenge is for this to continue.

“The players know that as we have been here before.

“People saying we are doing alright but it can tail off for a couple of weeks.

“You can get caught out pretty quick if you don’t keep riding the wave of being up there.

“It’s important that we do.”

Aberdeen proved their ‘toughness’

Aberdeen emerged from a three game Premiership losing streak with back to back Pittodrie wins against St Mirren and Livingston (2-0) in just four days.

The Reds have began December with a bang with maximum points.

December is a month which could shape the season as the Reds have another five games before the Premiership goes into a winter shutdown on January 3.

During that three game losing slump Glass had accused the Dons defence and attack of having a ‘softness’ in certain situations.

He reckons in the last two victories his squad have stepped up to the plate to prove him wrong by showing they have a toughness.

❤️ Thank you Red Army for your support at Pittodrie this week. pic.twitter.com/JO7EaWtwPI — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 4, 2021

Glass said: “Maybe them being questioned outwith and by myself has probably poked them a wee bit.

“It has shown a toughness.

“You need that toughness in those conditions because if you don’t show it you are going to get beat against Livingston and St Mirren at home.

“When you turn up to a night like Wednesday and a day like Saturday you have to be tough to win a game of football in this league.

“The boys have shown they are and I’m delighted for them.”

Bounced back after losing goal

Aberdeen had raced into a 2-0 lead after only eight minutes but St Mirren netted just before half-time.

However the Reds hit back within a minute of conceding to make it 3-1.

Glass insists that quick-fire response again underlined the strength of character within his squad.

He said: “That shows the character of the group again.

“They felt like they got a bit of a slap but found a way to fix it quick which was brilliant.

“They bounced back and they have done that a lot this season.”

⚽️ We are two up inside 10 minutes as Watkins scores from close range and Ramirez produces a fine finish on the volley. COYR! 10' | 🔴 ABE 2-0 STM ⚫️ | #StandFree pic.twitter.com/As5fnVQp5x — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 4, 2021

St Mirren carried a constant threat

Aberdeen may have racked up their most emphatic Premiership win yet under Glass but the Dons gaffer insists there were still some nervous moments in the match.

Keeper Joe Lewis produced a superb double save in the first half and Scotland international defender David Bates also headed clear off the goal-line.

After racing into an early two goal lead Glass insists the game got ‘messier than I would have liked’.

Glass believes that even going into the break 3-1 up the Dons were not guaranteed three points against a St Mirren team that came to Pittodrie to attack.

He said: “It was almost difficult to analyse as we scored a couple of goals quickly and should have scored a third.

“Then the game got a wee bit messy in the first half- messier than I would have liked.

“St Mirren are a good team and Jim (Goodwin, manager) has them passing and trying to play.

“He didn’t give up on that despite the fact they were 2-0 down which made it a little bit dangerous.

“Our quality in the first half wasn’t what it should have been after we went two goals up.

“That allowed them to come into it a little bit too much.

“Even in the second half at 3-1 up it is a dangerous half because if they come and nick the first goal you know what’s going to happen.

“It’s going to feel like an onslaught.”

Glass’ delight at back to back wins

Ultimately it was Aberdeen who netted the valuable next goal after the break with Christian Ramirez scoring his second of the game.

Glass said: “We were very professional in the second half and the use of the ball was a lot better.

“The threat was better and the pressure was a lot better. I’m delighted overall.”