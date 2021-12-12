Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans react as victory for Dons move them closer to Premiership top four

By Paul Third
December 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Brown at full time during a Cinch Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park, on December 11, 2021, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Scott Brown at full time during a Cinch Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park, on December 11, 2021, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Aberdeen are closing in on the top four of the Scottish Premiership after Teddy Jenks struck the only goal of the game to give the Dons a third league win in a row at St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Dons have taken nine points out of nine in December so far to move to within a point of the top four, much to the delight of the Aberdeen support, who were quick to share their thoughts on an important win in Perth.

Scott Wilkinson wrote: “Brilliant win. It wasn’t always pretty, but who cares?

“That’s another three points towards turning the corner. Well done lads. This would be a great time to start racking up the points.”

The contrast from the Dons grinding out a 1-0 win away from home a week after scoring four against St Mirren at Pittodrie was not lost on fan Dave Scott.

He wrote: “Not every game you will score four goals like last week.

“At the end of the day if we are winning that’s all you can ask for. Few big games coming up, hopefully can get to the new year in the top four.”

Another fan, John Milne, was delighted for Dons boss Stephen Glass, who had been under pressure following a run of poor results a month ago.

He wrote: “We are definitely on the up after beating a good St Johnstone side, despite their league position.

“We had to match them physically and we did that with Broon, Ferguson, Watkins and even Joe Lewis bullying them mercilessly.

“Deserved three points and this team are getting better every week.

“Plus a hats off to the manager for turning things round when he looked down and out.”

Some fans chose GIFs to give their view on the result at McDiarmid Park.

The hard fought win was welcomed by Dons fans but one, David Methven, believes attacking reinforcements will be needed in January.

He wrote: “Would have gladly taken this result at 3pm. However, the play in the final third is still poor.

“How often do our players make the wrong decisions. Also when Watkins and Hedges are off form, there appears to be no plan B, because their replacements are not good enough.

“Hopefully, there will be some decent reinforcements brought in in January.”

 

