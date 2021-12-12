Aberdeen fans react as victory for Dons move them closer to Premiership top four

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen are closing in on the top four of the Scottish Premiership after Teddy Jenks struck the only goal of the game to give the Dons a third league win in a row at St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Dons have taken nine points out of nine in December so far to move to within a point of the top four, much to the delight of the Aberdeen support, who were quick to share their thoughts on an important win in Perth.

Scott Wilkinson wrote: “Brilliant win. It wasn’t always pretty, but who cares?

“That’s another three points towards turning the corner. Well done lads. This would be a great time to start racking up the points.”

Brilliant today, 3 wins from 3 games, onto the next. 3rd spot is looking more within reach after every game at the minute — David Murray (@David__Murray) December 11, 2021

The contrast from the Dons grinding out a 1-0 win away from home a week after scoring four against St Mirren at Pittodrie was not lost on fan Dave Scott.

He wrote: “Not every game you will score four goals like last week.

“At the end of the day if we are winning that’s all you can ask for. Few big games coming up, hopefully can get to the new year in the top four.”

Keep it up boys 3 from 3 there so keeping building on this run — David Ross 🌱🌼🌾🍅🌽 (@GardensbytheTay) December 11, 2021

Another fan, John Milne, was delighted for Dons boss Stephen Glass, who had been under pressure following a run of poor results a month ago.

He wrote: “We are definitely on the up after beating a good St Johnstone side, despite their league position.

“We had to match them physically and we did that with Broon, Ferguson, Watkins and even Joe Lewis bullying them mercilessly.

“Deserved three points and this team are getting better every week.

“Plus a hats off to the manager for turning things round when he looked down and out.”

Some fans chose GIFs to give their view on the result at McDiarmid Park.

The hard fought win was welcomed by Dons fans but one, David Methven, believes attacking reinforcements will be needed in January.

He wrote: “Would have gladly taken this result at 3pm. However, the play in the final third is still poor.

“How often do our players make the wrong decisions. Also when Watkins and Hedges are off form, there appears to be no plan B, because their replacements are not good enough.

“Hopefully, there will be some decent reinforcements brought in in January.”