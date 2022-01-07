Young Don Mason Hancock extends Aberdeen stay and joins Stirling Albion on loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock has signed a one-year extension with the club and joined League Two side Stirling Albion on loan for the rest of the season.

The left-footed centre back, who was originally part of the Fulham Academy, joined the Dons in August 2020 after impressing on trial.

The 18-year-old from south London captained the Aberdeen B side in the Challenge Cup this season in wins over Brora Rangers and Arbroath and has been on the bench in first team matches.

He will join a Stirling side who are now managed by former Dons captain Darren Young.