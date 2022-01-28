Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges set for £200,000 plus January switch to Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges is set to exit Pittodrie this month for Championship Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn have reportedly agreed a fee of more than £200,000 to land the 26-year-old Welsh international in the January transfer window.

Hedges has been given permission to travel to England in order to undergo a medical and complete his switch to Ewood Park.

The attacker had already verbally agreed terms with Blackburn but the pre-contract had not yet been signed.

Blackburn step up bid for Hedges

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has pushed forward Hedges’ move to Ewood Park due to an injury crisis.

Winger Dilan Markanday has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Aberdeen had rejected a £400,000 bid for Hedges in the summer transfer window.

Hedges’ contract with Aberdeen expires at the end of the season.

The Dons tabled a bumper new deal to Hedges which he failed to sign.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass recently admitted Hedges looked set to exit Pittodrie either in January or in the summer.

Now he is set to seal a January move to Blackburn who are pushing for promotion to the English Premier League.

Blackburn currently sit second in the Championship, in an automatic promotion spot.