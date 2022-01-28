Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges set for £200,000 plus January switch to Blackburn

By Sean Wallace
January 28, 2022, 3:24 pm
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges in action against St Mirren
Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges is set to exit Pittodrie this month for Championship Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn have reportedly agreed a fee of more than £200,000 to land the 26-year-old Welsh international in the January transfer window.

Hedges has been given permission to travel to England  in order to undergo a medical and complete his switch to Ewood Park.

The attacker had already verbally agreed terms with Blackburn but the pre-contract had not yet been signed.

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges in action against St Mirren.

Blackburn step up bid for Hedges

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has pushed forward Hedges’ move to Ewood Park due to an injury crisis.

Winger Dilan Markanday has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Aberdeen had rejected a £400,000 bid for Hedges in the summer transfer window.

Hedges’ contract with Aberdeen expires at the end of the season.

The Dons tabled a bumper new deal to Hedges which he failed to sign.

Christian Ramirez celebrates his goal with Ryan Hedges, who also netted, against Edinburgh City.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass recently admitted Hedges looked set to exit Pittodrie either in January or in the summer.

Now he is set to seal a January move to Blackburn who are pushing for promotion to the English Premier League.

Blackburn currently sit second in the Championship, in an automatic promotion spot.

 

