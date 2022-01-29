Aberdeen v St Johnstone postponed due to Storm Malik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone has been postponed.

The club confirmed the decision to call off the match has been made “due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium”.

❌ MATCH POSTPONED! Today’s match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium. pic.twitter.com/74nHmNojiO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 29, 2022

A statement from the Dons read: “Today’s match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

“We have been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL throughout the morning, closely monitoring the situation in the hope that conditions might improve to allow the game to be staged, but ultimately the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern and we would ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance being given by Police Scotland.”

Police have advised motorists to “avoid travel unless absolutely necessary”.

The Aberdeen FC v St Johnstone FC football fixture due to take place today has been cancelled. Motorists are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and please exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/atcCJx1b9G — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) January 29, 2022

The Dons were looking to bounce back by beating bottom of the league St Johnstone following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at St Mirren.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced. Aberdeen’s next match is against Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday.

The entire Highland League card has also been postponed due to Storm Malik with winds of up to 80mph expected to hit the region.