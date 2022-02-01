New date for Aberdeen v St Johnstone fixture By Paul Third February 1, 2022, 3:09 pm Pittodrie Stadium, home of Aberdeen FC [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone, which was postponed on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 15. The match, which was due to be played at Pittodrie, was postponed due to high winds which caused damage at the stadium. Dundee’s home match against St Mirren, which was also postponed on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 23. Both matches will kick off at 7.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin bemoans Eamonn Brophy injury and late goal blow Ross Tierney’s last-gasp leveller sparks fan clashes at St Mirren Ross County strike back to earn 1-1 draw against Aberdeen Solid debut for Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen but Aberdeen’s away troubles continue