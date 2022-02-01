New date for Aberdeen v St Johnstone fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone, which was postponed on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 15.

The match, which was due to be played at Pittodrie, was postponed due to high winds which caused damage at the stadium.

Dundee’s home match against St Mirren, which was also postponed on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 23.

Both matches will kick off at 7.45pm.