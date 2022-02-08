Willie Miller: ‘Too nice’ Aberdeen need to start getting ugly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After dropping into the Premiership bottom six, Aberdeen must get ugly because being nice doesn’t get wins.

After the 2-1 loss to Livingston, stand-in skipper Ross McCrorie said he thinks Aberdeen are ‘too nice’.

It is vitally important that you are not ‘nice’.

If you are trying to dominate a game, you have to be strong in every department – and being nice simply doesn’t come into the equation.

Nice doesn’t get three points or you up to an acceptable league position.

Ugliness, grit and determination gets that.

If there is also a bit of devilment thrown into the mix from Aberdeen, then good.

It doesn’t have to be a beautiful game. The most important thing is getting the points.

Aberdeen need to put in ugly performances to dominate teams and get wins.

If they can sort that side out first, then the more aesthetic side of the game comes into play, because players’ confidence is high.

They can then start moving the ball and dominating in a way where good football is being played.

However, that must only come once Aberdeen get on top of a team and score the first goal – then they can maybe start to play the easy-on-the-eye football.

Instead Aberdeen have tried to play ‘nice’ football before trying to dominate teams.

That has backfired in recent losses to Livingston and St Mirren.

In those defeats, the opposition overcame the Dons by working hard and being well organised.

If Aberdeen then lose an early goal, it is a long way back when playing these teams because they have something to hold on to.

Manager Stephen Glass has to address these factors and hopefully turn it round between now and the end of the season.

Aberdeen needed to go out and get ugly against Livingston and St Mirren in a bid to dominate the game from the start.

You can’t leave it and hope it is going to turn round for you or that you can come from behind and resurrect the situation.

Aberdeen’s away form this season is just not good enough.

They suffered a laborious start against Livingston, despite knowing exactly what to expect.

It is not like Livingston are a surprise package.

You know they are going to be organised, work hard and make it hard for the opposition.

They will niggle away at teams and I don’t say that in any derogatory manner.

It is just the way they play. Livingston hunt you down and don’t give you a minute on the ball, so it is not a surprise how they play.

However, it seemed to be a surprise to Aberdeen.

The first half from the Dons at the Tony Macaroni Arena was dreadful.

In the last 25 minutes, once the shape was changed and substitutions were made, there was more hunger, directness, appetite and attitude – everything you need in games like that away from home in horrible weather.

However, you need that attitude right from the start of the game.

That didn’t happen against St Mirren or Livingston and they paid a heavy price.

Losing six points to Livingston and St Mirren is a real setback as the Dons have been dragged down into where those clubs are.

Aberdeen should not be in that position.

There should be daylight between the Reds and teams like Livingston and St Mirren.

Aberdeen dropping down into the bottom six of the Premiership is disappointing, although that situation is still recoverable.

However, we are now into the part of the season that will define where the Dons end up in the league.

January and February are always vitally important.

On the back of the 1-1 draw with Rangers last month, there was huge optimism.

Now, three games later with two defeats and a draw, that has gone.

Dons must approach Celtic with no fear

Aberdeen must show no fear when hosting in form Premiership leaders Celtic at Pittodrie tomorrow evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are on a 19-game unbeaten streak in the league.

In the last week, they have beaten title rivals Rangers 3-0 and Motherwell 4-0.

However, despite Aberdeen’s recent poor form, the Reds must embrace the challenge facing Celtic will bring to them.

The Dons will be tested by a Celtic side who display positive, forward-thinking play.

Face up to the challenge ahead of you and embrace it.

That’s how it should be looked at.

Players should be in football to test themselves against the very best.

And, when that test comes, try to come out on top.

It is not going to be easy, but that is the challenge that lies ahead.

Aberdeen’s best performance recently was in the 1-1 draw against Premiership title-holders Rangers in the first game back after the winter break.

When the game is played with an open approach that Rangers and Celtic bring, then it seems to suit Aberdeen better.

I’m sure manager Stephen Glass and his staff will be reinforcing to the team that, although Celtic are playing at a very high level, Aberdeen have already pushed Rangers hard at home recently.

The Dons’ record at Pittodrie is much better than on the road this season.

They are taking on a Celtic team that are top of the table and full of confidence.

However, they took on the title holders last month and were very unfortunate not to get the three points.

That positive is what Aberdeen must focus on.

Disappointing transfer window from Aberdeen

Ultimately Aberdeen delivered a disappointing January transfer window.

Supporters have every right to be frustrated by the Dons’ business in January,

Only three new signings were brought in – Vicente Besuijen, Dante Polvara and a loan deal for Celtic’s Adam Montgomery.

Fivr players exited Pittodrie – Ryan Hedges, Niall McGinn, Jack Gurr, Matty Longstaff and Austin Samuels, with Dean Campbell loaned to Kilmarnock.

Manager Stephen Glass was supported in the summer, but I thought that would have been added to during the January window.

I felt there was a necessity to improve the attacking area – and that was before Hedges and McGinn were both allowed to move on to Blackburn Rovers and Dundee respectively.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez has been a very good signing. Credit must be given to the club for securing him last summer.

Once again, Ramirez showed against Livingston what he is capable of with a fabulous goal.

However, I worry where the replacement will come from if Ramirez gets injured.

That attacking area needed to be strengthened in the January window.

The fact it wasn’t is disappointing for the managers and the supporters.

Most other clubs strengthened substantially in January, certainly Rangers and Celtic. Other clubs have, too.

Aberdeen didn’t.