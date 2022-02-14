Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack ‘open and honest’ with remit, insists Barry Robson as interim boss discusses his own managerial aspirations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim manager Barry Robson insists Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has been ‘open and honest’ with his remit.

Robson has been asked to take temporary charge of the first team on a ‘game to game basis’ as the Pittodrie board search for a new manager.

Development phase manager Robson will oversee the Dons in Tuesday’s home Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Robson, 43, revealed chairman Cormack was ‘extremely disappointed’ to axe former boss Stephen Glass following the Scottish Cup exit at Motherwell at the weekend.

Aberdeen have already received applications for the vacant managerial position, and the Reds hope to move quickly to make an appointment.

Former Hibs and Sunderland boss Jack Ross is in the running to replace Glass, who let go after just 11 months as Dons manager.

It is understood unattached Ross has been discussed at board level.

Ross, who was himself sacked by Hibs in December, is understood to be keen on the Pittodrie hot-seat.

Neil Lennon and St Mirren’s Jim Goodwin have also been linked to the vacant post, although the Dons could go for a left-field appointment.

Robson admits he has aspirations of managing at a top level – but his sole focus is getting Aberdeen back to winning ways.

Robson said: “He (Cormack) was open and honest.

“He was extremely disappointed that Stephen has left the club, along with Allan (Russell) and Henry (Apaloo).

“The chairman was open and asked if I could take the team for this next game and maybe the next one after – we will need to wait and see.

“That hasn’t been clarified properly, I was just asked to help the club.

“That isn’t a problem at all for me.

“I am employed by Aberdeen and I want them to do well.”

Call confirming Glass was gone

The Pittodrie board held a virtual meeting to discuss their early managerial options on Sunday.

That meeting was held after chairman Cormack informed Glass his contract would be terminated on Sunday morning.

Glass then spoke to his players and staff to inform them of his exit.

Robson revealed he was given the news just as he was set to walk his dog on Sunday morning.

He has stepped up from his role with the Under-18s and will head an interim coaching team comprising club legend Neil Simpson, Scott Anderson and team captain Scott Brown.

Robson said: “It is never easy when a manager loses his job.

“I have experienced it many times as a player and as a coach.

“It is disappointing.

“I was just away to take my dog for a walk when I got the call.

“I had a quick word with them (the players) on Sunday.

“We did a bit on the training pitch on Monday and they have been fine.”

‘No issues’ with coach Scott Brown

Skipper Brown was taken in by close friend Glass last summer as a marquee signing.

The 36-year-old was secured on a dual player-coach role and was a key part of Glass’ backroom team.

Assistant Russell and coach Apaloo followed Glass out of Pittodrie.

However, Brown, contracted to the club until summer 2023 as a player, remains and is part of the interim coaching staff alongside Robson.

Brown’s friend may have been axed.

However, Robson insists that will not detract from the midfielder’s focus on hauling Aberdeen out of their slump.

Robson said: “It would have been difficult because Scott is close to Stephen, Allan and Henry and came in with them.

“Scott is a player I played with and we are good friends.

“He is a winner, he still wants to play football and still can.

“I said: ‘let’s do it together’.

“Scott is the exact type of person I would want in my team.

“He is the person I would want beside me.

“You have to remember he is employed by the club as a footballer as well.

“I don’t think there will be any issues at all with Scott.”

Previous interim experience

Robson was previously placed in interim charge of Aberdeen last March with Paul Sheerin following the sacking of Derek McInnes.

The duo oversaw three games in charge, delivering two wins. They also handed debuts to Jack MacKenzie and Calvin Ramsay.

Aberdeen rejected a club record multi-million bid for teenage right-back Ramsay from Italian side Bologna in the January transfer window.

Robson’s managerial aspirations

Asked if he hoped a successful period in interim charge could move him into the frame for the Dons job, Robson made no secret of his desire to be a top level boss.

However, he insists all his focus is securing a win on Tuesday to get the Dons back on track for the new manager – whoever that is.

He said: “Everybody is going to ask that question.

“People know my ambition is to be a head coach or manager and to progress in football.

“Over the last couple of years, I have stayed in the background to really work and put a model in place.

“I want to get everything in place and to be properly prepared.

“I am employed by Aberdeen FC.

“They have asked me to take the team and anything else I haven’t really thought about just now.

“I am just looking forward to the next couple of games.

“The club will be looking at other managers, there is no doubt about that.

“We will just need to see how it goes on Tuesday.

“I am only looking to win the next game and you know that.”