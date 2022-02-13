Barry Robson will lead Aberdeen’s interim management team following Stephen Glass sacking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed Under-18s boss and former midfielder Barry Robson will lead an interim coaching team following the sacking of Stephen Glass.

The decision to relieve Glass of his duties has been made following a run of poor results.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round exit at Motherwell was the final straw for the Aberdeen support, who vented their fury at the Reds players after the game.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, who was at Fir Park to watch his side lose 2-1, decided to make a change with 45-year-old Glass and most of his backroom staff departing.

An official Aberdeen FC statement on Sunday said: “Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass.

“Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

“The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.

“The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching team will be communicated shortly.”

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and ex-Scotland international Robson were expected to take the team against St Johnstone on Tuesday evening – a game of vital importance to flailing Aberdeen – with skipper Scott Brown also expected to be retained, at least for now, in his player-coach role.

This was confirmed by the club on Sunday evening, with a statement saying: “The club confirms it has now put in place an interim coaching team to oversee first team affairs until a new manager is appointed.

“Led by Barry Robson, who will step up from his role with the U18s, the coaching team will comprise of Neil Simpson, Scott Anderson and team captain Scott Brown.

“The interim coaching staff will hold their first training session with the playing squad tomorrow as they prepare for the visit of St Johnstone to Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership.

“The recruitment process for a new management team has now commenced. An update will be communicated in due course, but for now, everyone at the club is fully focussed on the important match on Tuesday evening.”

Glass departs Pittodrie with the club ninth in the Scottish Premiership and with just one win – a 3-0 victory against Edinburgh City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – in seven matches so far in 2022. In the league, that’s translated to a points tally of two from a possible 15.

The Dons have won just twice in 15 domestic matches away from home this season.

A replacement for long-time boss Derek McInnes, Glass was in charge for 11 months, having been the first managerial appointment made by Cormack after he succeeded Stewart Milne as chairman in 2019.

