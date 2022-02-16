Aberdeen captain Scott Brown faces battle to be fit to face Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen captain Scott Brown faces battle to be fit to face Motherwell

By Sean Wallace
February 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Scott Brown suffers an injury against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown faces a fight to be fit for Saturday’s clash at Motherwell having suffered a hamstring problem.

The 36-year-old limped off midway through the second half of the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Interim head coach Barry Robson confirmed midfielder Brown could be ruled out of the trip to Fir Park.

Aberdeen return to Motherwell just seven days after crashing out of the Scottish Cup to the Steelmen.

In the aftermath of the 2-1 loss at Motherwell at the weekend, Stephen Glass was axed as Aberdeen manager.

Robson is hopeful Brown can win his fitness battle and insists if ‘any player in the world is going to make it’, that it will be the skipper.

Robson said: “He’s struggling a wee bit. It’s his hamstring.

“It is frustrating as he plays a big part and is a leader.

“We will miss him if he’s not there, but let’s give him a chance.

“If any player in the world is going to make it at the weekend, it will be Scott.”

Defender Gallagher also injured

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher will also be assessed ahead of the weekend clash.

Gallagher was substituted at half-time against St Johnstone due to injury.

Robson said: “Declan was in injury as well, so let’s see how he is.”

 

