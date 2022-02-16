Aberdeen captain Scott Brown faces battle to be fit to face Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown faces a fight to be fit for Saturday’s clash at Motherwell having suffered a hamstring problem.

The 36-year-old limped off midway through the second half of the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Interim head coach Barry Robson confirmed midfielder Brown could be ruled out of the trip to Fir Park.

Aberdeen return to Motherwell just seven days after crashing out of the Scottish Cup to the Steelmen.

In the aftermath of the 2-1 loss at Motherwell at the weekend, Stephen Glass was axed as Aberdeen manager.

Robson is hopeful Brown can win his fitness battle and insists if ‘any player in the world is going to make it’, that it will be the skipper.

Robson said: “He’s struggling a wee bit. It’s his hamstring.

“It is frustrating as he plays a big part and is a leader.

“We will miss him if he’s not there, but let’s give him a chance.

“If any player in the world is going to make it at the weekend, it will be Scott.”

Defender Gallagher also injured

Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher will also be assessed ahead of the weekend clash.

Gallagher was substituted at half-time against St Johnstone due to injury.

Robson said: “Declan was in injury as well, so let’s see how he is.”