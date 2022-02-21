Aberdeen fan view: Fir Park point shows Jim Goodwin will bring much-needed grit to the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Fir Park point shows Jim Goodwin will bring much-needed grit to the Dons

By Chris Crighton
February 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 11:53 am
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin with Jonny Hayes at full-time in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell.
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin with Jonny Hayes at full-time in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell.

Whatever other qualities he may bring to the Aberdeen dugout, one fringe benefit of hiring Jim Goodwin is having someone in position who has previously had to account for the Dons as an opponent.

He knows what those on the other side of the fence respect and fear about Aberdeen’s team; what areas they most strenuously scheme against to eliminate its strength.

It is no coincidence, therefore, that his first act in charge of his new team was to restore Ross McCrorie to its heart.

Not since Paul Sheerin turned in his teamsheet for last season’s cup tie at Dumbarton had an Aberdeen manager picked McCrorie to start in midfield, a glaring omission which Goodwin did not hesitate to address.

Ross McCrorie at full-time against Motherwell.

There were often reasons why Stephen Glass preferred to utilise McCrorie in defence – injuries to senior centre-backs, accommodating others in midfield, or to give his possession-based team a ball-player in the back line which it would otherwise lack – but none was compelling enough to justify breaking up his engine-room partnership with Lewis Ferguson: the only thing about the team he inherited which needed no improvement.

Goodwin’s immediate restoration of the team’s centrepiece advertised his desire for it to compete in the trenches, and pre-empted a tousy game which bounced chaotically and frenetically along in unappealing conditions.

Such was the toll of its pace and physicality that more than half of the outfield players immediately sank to their haunches upon the referee’s final whistle, having given more of themselves than a point apiece rewarded.

It was an important show of grit by an Aberdeen side which has not always seemed convinced of the value of such qualities. Such prosaic efforts are scarcely for a manager’s showreel, but they are exactly what the Dons need Goodwin to show in the short term.

