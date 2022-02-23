New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hoping to get some advice from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Pittodrie bow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says he can’t wait to experience a packed Pittodrie this weekend.

The Dons’ greatest manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be guest of honour at this Saturday’s encounter against Dundee United – a day after his statue is unveiled at Pittodrie.

The game is set to be a sell out and Goodwin is relishing the to the chance to sample his first home game in charge of the Dons.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“It is going to be amazing.

“There will obviously be a hell of a lot going on prior to the game with the build-up with (the statue being unveiled for) one of the greatest managers of all time and possibly the greatest British manager of all time.

“I had the pleasure of meeting him once about 18 months ago when he was opening a new training facility at Harmony Row in Glasgow.

“I’m hoping that on Friday I will be able to get to Pittodrie after training and be able to pick his brain for a couple of minutes, albeit I’m sure he will be very busy with everything else going on.

“In terms of Saturday match-day – the most enjoyable day of the week – to be here with a full house, it’s really important that myself and the players give the fans something to cheer about.

“Hopefully that will be the case.”

Goodwin was thankful for the reception he received from the Dons support prior to Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw at Motherwell on Saturday.

The former St Mirren and Alloa boss was named as Stephen Glass’ successor in the Pittodrie hotseat just hours before kick-off.

He says the messages he has received since the appointment was confirmed has emphasised the size of the club.

He said: “I was really grateful to get that great ovation at Motherwell.

“It gave me a sense of the type of club I’m at.

“They used to give me an awfully tough time here when I played against them.

“But I think they knew all I wanted to do was win.

“The support up until now has been outstanding.

“All I can guarantee is that the way I played against them on the park – whole-hearted and 100% committed – is hopefully the way all of my Aberdeen players will play.

“If the fans see that as a minimum then they will get right behind the team.”