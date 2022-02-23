New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hoping to get some advice from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Pittodrie bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hoping to get some advice from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Pittodrie bow

By Danny Law
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:04 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says he can’t wait to experience a packed Pittodrie this weekend.

The Dons’ greatest manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be guest of honour at this Saturday’s encounter against Dundee United – a day after his statue is unveiled at Pittodrie.

The game is set to be a sell out and Goodwin is relishing the to the chance to sample his first home game in charge of the Dons.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“It is going to be amazing.

“There will obviously be a hell of a lot going on prior to the game with the build-up with (the statue being unveiled for) one of the greatest managers of all time and possibly the greatest British manager of all time.

“I had the pleasure of meeting him once about 18 months ago when he was opening a new training facility at Harmony Row in Glasgow.

Jim Goodwin has replaced Stephen Glass at Pittodrie.

“I’m hoping that on Friday I will be able to get to Pittodrie after training and be able to pick his brain for a couple of minutes, albeit I’m sure he will be very busy with everything else going on.

“In terms of Saturday match-day – the most enjoyable day of the week – to be here with a full house, it’s really important that myself and the players give the fans something to cheer about.

“Hopefully that will be the case.”

Goodwin was thankful for the reception he received from the Dons support prior to Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw at Motherwell on Saturday.

The former St Mirren and Alloa boss was named as Stephen Glass’ successor in the Pittodrie hotseat just hours before kick-off.

He says the messages he has received since the appointment was confirmed has emphasised the size of the club.

He said: “I was really grateful to get that great ovation at Motherwell.

“It gave me a sense of the type of club I’m at.

“They used to give me an awfully tough time here when I played against them.

“But I think they knew all I wanted to do was win.

“The support up until now has been outstanding.

“All I can guarantee is that the way I played against them on the park – whole-hearted and 100% committed – is hopefully the way all of my Aberdeen players will play.

“If the fans see that as a minimum then they will get right behind the team.”

