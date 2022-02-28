Aberdeen fan view: Dons managers are judged only against their immediate predecessors as Ferguson’s achievements at Pittodrie will never be matched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons managers are judged only against their immediate predecessors as Ferguson’s achievements at Pittodrie will never be matched

By Chris Crighton
February 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Sir Alex Ferguson watches on from the stands during the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United.
Sir Alex Ferguson watches on from the stands during the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Dundee United.

No doubt there have been plenty of pieces published this weekend warning Aberdeen’s new manager about the unattainable standards to which he will be held by a support unsustainably spoiled by history.

Few, if any, will actually have been written by anyone who has ever been part of that support, or whose professional standing relies upon their representing it accurately.

Allow me to redress the balance, by making this obvious point. Were it the prevailing sentiment that the levels reached under Alex Ferguson are those which should be achievable by the squads to grace Pittodrie in modern or intervening times, there would not be a statue standing outside its gates today.

Sir Alex Ferguson walks out in from of the Red Army display.

If Ferguson’s footsteps were supposed to be walked in by his successors, those with which he gambolled across Easter Road at the start of his extraordinary journey to Europe’s highest peak would not have been so special as to have been cast in bronze for posterity.

The pleasure of welcoming such a towering figure back to a club which he clearly still holds in great fondness was almost as great as the honour of having received eight and a half years of his phenomenal service. But it did not serve to turn the clock back: if anything, only to highlight how late it had become.

The Richard Donald Stand display to mark Sir ALex Ferguson’s homecoming. 

Contemporary Aberdeen managers are measured only against the yardstick of their immediate predecessors, and on the returns generated on the expenditure outlaid relative to their direct competitors.

They will not all succeed even on that basis, of course. But when they fail, they do so based on reasonable performance targets, not because of the lazy notion that the fans of their team are living in a decade through which many of them were not even born.

You are a peerless legend, Fergie. Thanks for everything. But it’s Jim’s team now.

 

