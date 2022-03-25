Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher on regaining his confidence, a fresh start under Jim Goodwin and his blossoming partnership with ‘The Ginger Ramos’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Declan Gallagher believes his confidence has returned after a difficult start to life at Aberdeen.

The Scotland international made the switch from Motherwell to Aberdeen in the summer but a combination of illness and injuries made the transition tough for the 31-year-old.

The disruption was made more frustrating by the fact Gallagher was feeling positive after being part of the Scotland squad at the European Championships.

But the former Well player has impressed in recent weeks and believes his best in a Dons shirt is still to come.

He said: “My injuries are behind me now.

“I had Covid twice and a hamstring injury but I am getting a run in the team now and starting to establish a partnership with David (Bates) at the back.

“I feel the best of my footballing ability is coming out and I think the more fitness I get on and off the park the better I will become.

“I always believe in myself no matter what but it is hard when you come to a new club and you want to make your mark but you miss pre-season and are playing catch-up.

“When you don’t play and you are used to playing every game it is hard to take.

“It was a position I had never been in before and I had come back from being in a Euros squad with Scotland so my confidence was high.

“I missed pre-season, played a couple of games and then did my hamstring injury.

“My confidence was a bit low and that could show on the park at times but I have got myself in the team and I think you can see my confidence is high again.”

Gallagher believes the key to his recent form has been his partnership with his central defensive partner David Bates.

He told Red TV: “We are good friends off the park and I think you can see on the park we are coming into our own.

“It is about getting that consistency at the back.

“The midfielders and forwards are working hard up the park, pressing teams high, and that makes our job easier.

“The communication and friendship that I have with David is key as well.”

He added: “He is a great guy.

“We play a lot of Call of Duty. He likes to call himself ‘The Ginger Ramos’ when he is playing Call of Duty.

“I will let him keep that name as long as he keeps playing well on a Saturday.

“With the levels that David and myself have played at, we have to have high standards.

“We have both played for Scotland and David has played for teams such as Rangers and Hamburg.

“He has played for some top teams and you have to set the bar as high as you can.

“Coming to a club of this stature, you have to be on it every single game and that is what we are trying to do with our partnership, which is growing.”

Gallagher believes Aberdeen are heading in the right direction under new manager Jim Goodwin.

He said: “I have been really impressed with the new manager. He has some fresh ideas.

“I thought the old manager (Stephen Glass) was great but sometimes you just need that freshness.

“I think he has brought that belief back to some players in the team, such as myself who wasn’t in the picture a couple of months ago.

“He has been a breath of fresh air and I think you can see on the park how hard he has got us working.”