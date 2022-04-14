BREAKING: Date for Scotland’s World Cup play-off with Ukraine confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland will play Ukraine in the FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi-Final at Hampden Park on Wednesday, June 1.

The tie was originally scheduled for March 24 but was postponed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A new date has been confirmed following discussions between UEFA, FIFA and the national associations involved in the play-off Path A.

The winners of the Scotland and Ukraine match will face Wales in the Play-Off final in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5.

Scotland are bidding to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

Steve Clarke’s Scots beat Denmark 2-0 at Hampden in November to secure second spot in the qualifying group, and a play-off berth.

Should Scotland overcome Ukraine and Wales to reach the World Cup they will play in Group B in Qatar.

Scotland would face England, USA and Iran in the World Cup finals which begin on November 21.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has broken into the Scotland squad and would be in contention for selection for the play-offs.

The original UEFA Nations League June fixtures have been rescheduled to accommodate the two potential play-off ties.

Scotland’s clash with Armenia will now take place at Hampden on Wednesday, June 8.

Steve Clarke’s Scots then face an away tie against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, June 11.

They then play the return leg against Armenia on Tuesday June 14.

Three fixtures in September

Scotland were scheduled to host Ukraine at Hampden in the Nations League in June.

That match will now form part of a September triple-header, with that tie taking place on Wednesday, September 21.

The Scots then face Republic of Ireland at home on Saturday, 24 September and another clash against Ukraine on Tuesday, September 27.

When the March 24 clash with Ukraine was postponed Scotland organised a fund-raising friendly with Poland at Hampden.

£500,000 raised for UNICEF

That friendly, a 1-1 draw, raised £500,000 for UNICEF’S humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Scottish FA Chief Executive Ian Maxwell said: “Firstly, it will be great to be able to welcome Ukraine to Hampden Park in June.

“While, understandably, there will be two sets of competitive players who are committed to taking another step closer to World Cup qualification, we also understand and appreciate the wider context in which the match will take place.

“We have been consistent throughout that postponing the original tie was the right and only thing to do and look forward to hosting Ukraine at Hampden Park in June.”

Kick-off times have still to be confirmed by UEFA.