Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine signs for St Johnstone

Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has signed a two-year deal with St Johnstone.

The 35-year-old left the Dons at the end of the last season after talks on a new deal broke down.

Considine spent 18 years in the first-team at Pittodrie making 571 appearances and helping the Reds win the League Cup in 2014.

𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙏𝙊 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎 👊 The Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Drey Wright and Andy Considine, both until the summer of 2024.#SJFC pic.twitter.com/SsPmbYrOI2 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 16, 2022

Now, having signed for Saints until the summer of 2024, he will hope to have success at McDiarmid Park.

Considine joins the Perth club along with midfielder Drey Wright.