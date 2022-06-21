Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart signs pre-contract to join Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed that experienced defender Anthony Stewart has signed a pre-contract to join the Dons from Wycombe Wanderers.

The 29-year-old will join the Dons at the start of July on a two-year deal following the conclusion of his Wycombe contract.

The centre-half had been offered a new deal by the English League One side.

Stewart, who has scored 18 goals in 292 appearances over two spells for Wycombe, played in the EFL Championship final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley last month.

Despite losing the play-off final to Sunderland, Wanderers offered eight of their squad new deals and Stewart, who has also played for Crewe Alexandria, had been mulling over his offer.

Stewart was Aberdeen’s third signing in quick succession following the arrival of Jayden Richardson on a three-year deal from Nottingham Forest on Monday night and confirmation of Liam Scales’ move to Pittodrie on a season-long loan deal from Celtic earlier on Tuesday.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was pleased to see another player opt to commit his future to the Dons as he continues to build his new look squad for next season.

He said: “I’m delighted to get Anthony over the line. We’ve been working on this one for quite a period of time now.

“Anthony has played a lot of games in League One and the Championship in England. He is a proper, old-fashioned centre-back that enjoys the art of defending.

“We’ve got some exciting young players at the club, and I think it is always important that you have some experienced players throughout the team and, at 29, Anthony will be one of the more senior figures within the group.

“We look forward to working with Anthony and I’m sure he’ll have a positive impact in the season ahead.”