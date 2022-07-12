What we learned about Aberdeen new boy Ylber Ramadani at Dons’ Tuesday morning open training session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

What we learned about Aberdeen new boy Ylber Ramadani at Dons’ Tuesday morning open training session

By Sean Wallace
July 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ylber Ramadani in action at the Pittodrie open training session. Picture by Paul Glendell
Ylber Ramadani in action at the Pittodrie open training session. Picture by Paul Glendell

Aberdeen supporters finally saw summer signing Ylber Ramadani for the first time as the midfielder participated in an open training session at Pittodrie.

The Dons opened up the morning session to supporters.

Hundreds took up the opportunity to see boss Jim Goodwin put his rebuilt squad through their paces.

It offered the Red Army a first glimpse of Albanian international defensive midfielder Ramadani.

The 26-year-old only arrived in the Granite City on Sunday evening and participated in his first training session at Cormack Park on Monday.

Signed from MTK Budapest on June 8, it took more than a month for Ramadani to join up with the Dons.

The delay was due to Brexit red tape with the visa application process.

Ramadani ready to face Dumbarton

Despite the prolonged process, Ramadani insists he is ready to make an immediate debut in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Capped 15 times for his country, the midfielder kept himself fit as he waited for his visa by working with a personal trainer.

He has also been in action since the end of the Hungarian season, where MTK Budapest were relegated.

The midfielder played in Nations League games against Iceland (1-1, June 6) and Israel (2-1 loss, June 10).

He also played in a 0-0 friendly draw with Estonia on June 13.

Ramadani may only be on day two into his Aberdeen career, but appears to be integrating with the squad quickly.

In the training session at Pittodrie, the defensive midfielder looked fit, sharp… and ready.

During passing and movement drills, where players rotated around markers, he was composed and liquid with his distribution.

Ylber Ramadani on the run. Picture by Paul Glendell

He was slick in movement and equally comfortable with both feet.

In the running drills, where players had to sprint then change direction rapidly with an explosive burst of pace, Ramadani was well up to speed.

Ramadani’s 30-yard thunderbolt

During training, Aberdeen played a compact nine-a-side bounce match in the half of the pitch closest to the Richard Donald Stand.

Ramadani patrolled in front of centre-back summer signings Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales.

He was composed in possession, cut out through balls and also looked to instigate attacks and break into the penalty area.

During the match, Ramadani controlled a through-ball, turned and unleashed a vicious 30-yard thunderbolt. Keeper Tom Ritchie had to look lively to push wide.

Ylber Ramadani, centre, with Jim Goodwin and new Reds skipper Anthony Stewart. Picture by Paul Glendell

He was renowned for scoring from range during his time in Hungary and Denmark with Vejle BK.

If that vicious, accurate long-range drive is an indicator, Ramadani’s shots from range will be part of Aberdeen’s arsenal in the new campaign.

On first impressions, Ramadani is an intelligent midfielder who will bring stability, balance, composure and steel to midfield.

He can also bring an attacking threat on the counter and at set-pieces.

A shrewd investment at £100,000

Aberdeen supporters at Pittodrie on Tuesday witnessed the midfielder impress in terms of technical ability, fitness and game intelligence – now they will be excited at the prospect of seeing him in action against Dumbarton.

At £100,000, Ramadani looks to be a shrewd investment.

Summer signings Kelle Roos (Derby County), Jayden Richardson (Nottingham Forest), Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and Scales (Celtic, loan) also trained.

However, Dons supporters will have to wait to see £535,000 summer signing Bojan Miovski.

The 26-year-old is still awaiting his visa to be processed, but is expected to meet up with his new team-mates next week.

During the session, Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen impressed again, as he did during training in Spain.

Besuijen fired a 20-yard drive along the face of Roos’ goal.

The winger received applause from the supporters in the Main Stand for the shot.

GALLERY: The best pictures from Aberdeen training, as fans get chance to see Ylber Ramadani up close at open session

Opening up training to fans was a worthwhile exercise and can only strengthen the bond between supporters and players.

Hopefully there will be further sessions open to the Red Army during the season.

Dons signings summer 2022

