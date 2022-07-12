What we learned about Aberdeen new boy Ylber Ramadani at Dons’ Tuesday morning open training session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen supporters finally saw summer signing Ylber Ramadani for the first time as the midfielder participated in an open training session at Pittodrie.

The Dons opened up the morning session to supporters.

Hundreds took up the opportunity to see boss Jim Goodwin put his rebuilt squad through their paces.

It offered the Red Army a first glimpse of Albanian international defensive midfielder Ramadani.

The 26-year-old only arrived in the Granite City on Sunday evening and participated in his first training session at Cormack Park on Monday.

Signed from MTK Budapest on June 8, it took more than a month for Ramadani to join up with the Dons.

The delay was due to Brexit red tape with the visa application process.

Ramadani ready to face Dumbarton

Despite the prolonged process, Ramadani insists he is ready to make an immediate debut in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Capped 15 times for his country, the midfielder kept himself fit as he waited for his visa by working with a personal trainer.

👋🏻 We are all set for our open training session at Pittodrie. pic.twitter.com/qLQQvMjdK7 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 12, 2022

He has also been in action since the end of the Hungarian season, where MTK Budapest were relegated.

The midfielder played in Nations League games against Iceland (1-1, June 6) and Israel (2-1 loss, June 10).

He also played in a 0-0 friendly draw with Estonia on June 13.

Ramadani may only be on day two into his Aberdeen career, but appears to be integrating with the squad quickly.

In the training session at Pittodrie, the defensive midfielder looked fit, sharp… and ready.

During passing and movement drills, where players rotated around markers, he was composed and liquid with his distribution.

He was slick in movement and equally comfortable with both feet.

In the running drills, where players had to sprint then change direction rapidly with an explosive burst of pace, Ramadani was well up to speed.

Ramadani’s 30-yard thunderbolt

During training, Aberdeen played a compact nine-a-side bounce match in the half of the pitch closest to the Richard Donald Stand.

Ramadani patrolled in front of centre-back summer signings Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales.

He was composed in possession, cut out through balls and also looked to instigate attacks and break into the penalty area.

During the match, Ramadani controlled a through-ball, turned and unleashed a vicious 30-yard thunderbolt. Keeper Tom Ritchie had to look lively to push wide.

He was renowned for scoring from range during his time in Hungary and Denmark with Vejle BK.

If that vicious, accurate long-range drive is an indicator, Ramadani’s shots from range will be part of Aberdeen’s arsenal in the new campaign.

On first impressions, Ramadani is an intelligent midfielder who will bring stability, balance, composure and steel to midfield.

He can also bring an attacking threat on the counter and at set-pieces.

A shrewd investment at £100,000

Aberdeen supporters at Pittodrie on Tuesday witnessed the midfielder impress in terms of technical ability, fitness and game intelligence – now they will be excited at the prospect of seeing him in action against Dumbarton.

At £100,000, Ramadani looks to be a shrewd investment.

Summer signings Kelle Roos (Derby County), Jayden Richardson (Nottingham Forest), Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) and Scales (Celtic, loan) also trained.

However, Dons supporters will have to wait to see £535,000 summer signing Bojan Miovski.

The 26-year-old is still awaiting his visa to be processed, but is expected to meet up with his new team-mates next week.

During the session, Dutch winger Vicente Besuijen impressed again, as he did during training in Spain.

Besuijen fired a 20-yard drive along the face of Roos’ goal.

The winger received applause from the supporters in the Main Stand for the shot.

Opening up training to fans was a worthwhile exercise and can only strengthen the bond between supporters and players.

Hopefully there will be further sessions open to the Red Army during the season.