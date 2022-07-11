Summer signing Ylber Ramadani ready to ‘give everything’ for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer signing Ylber Ramadani has vowed to ‘give everything’ in the bid to bring success to Aberdeen this season.

The Albanian international also confirmed he is fit and ready to make his debut against Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Defensive midfielder Ramani finally met up with his Aberdeen team-mates after more than a month due to Brexit red-tape.

Ramadani signed for the Dons in a £100,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 8.

However it took five weeks for the visa application process to be completed.

Ramadani, who trained with the Dons at Cormack Park for the first time on Monday, admits he was frustrated at the delay.

He worked in the gym at home with a personal trainer to keep fit.

Ready to face Dumbarton at Pittodrie

Now he is finally in the Granite City the 26-year-old aims to make up for lost time by facing Dumbarton in the cup.

Ramadani told RedTV: “Aberdeen is a big club and I am excited to give everything for them.

“I am very excited to be here.

“I had to wait weeks to get it (visa). There was a little bit of frustration as I missed weeks of preparation.

“Now it is okay, I am calm and I cannot wait to start.

“I was training in the morning in the gym and in the afternoon with a personal coach to stay a little bit in shape.

“I am 100 per cent sure I am ready to play (against Dumbarton).

“It doesn’t matter how many minutes but I want to start playing.

“I will give everything for the club and i hope we achieve success.”

Frustration at Brexit red tape delay

Aberdeen had hoped Ramadani would meet up with the squad at the training camp in Spain two weeks ago.

The midfielder’s visa had been processed by the time they were in Spain.

However Ramadani had to wait for his passport to be returned from the Home Office following the visa application process.

The passport didn’t arrive in time and he was unable to join the squad in Spain.

Also signed from MTK Budapest was North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski.

Stiker Miovski, who penned a four year deal in a £535,000 transfer, was able to train with the Dons in Spain.

However Miovski was unable to journey back to Scotland with Aberdeen as he is still awaiting his visa to be processed.

Aberdeen hope to have Miovski in the Granite City within the next week to 10 days.

Asking Miovski for training lowdown

Ramadani was so impatient to join the Dons he texted his former MTK Budapest every day for the lowdown on life with the Reds in Spain.

He said: “I asked Bojan and he said the people are very positive and so welcome

“I asked him every day how it was going in training.

“Every day I texted him because I was curious as I was staying at home.”

Although Ramadani and Miovski were team mates in Hungary last season the midfielder is keen to integrate with the entire squad.

He said: “I can join in with all people and all players.

“It doesn’t matter if it is with Bojan or the others.

“I am prepared to speak and keep good contact with everyone in the group and be a part of success.”

Ramadani arrived in the Granite City on Sunday night with his wife and young daughter.

He insists there will be no surprises for him in Scottish football as he knows all about the Premiership.

Ramadani is relishing the physical challenge.

He said: “I know a lot because I love Scottish football.

“It is very strong and physical, I know that.

“I am prepared and ready to face the league.

“My style is the same as the Scottish league and I hope I can give everything for the fans of Aberdeen.

🔴 Go behind the scenes with Ylber Ramadani on his first day at Aberdeen. 📺 RedTV subscribers can watch in full now. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 11, 2022

“The fans gave me a warm welcome and text me to say they cannot wait for me to join the club.

“Finally I am here. Since I stepped inside the training ground it was a nice atmosphere and everything was perfect.

“The impression is very good. The guys are very positive and gave me a warm welcome.

“My wife was very surprised when she saw the highway and everything was green, with good nature, it was perfect.

“I also hope my daughter will enjoy it here.”

The Sir Alex Ferguson connection

Ramadani is a huge fan of Aberdeen and Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

He admits the lure of working at a club Sir Alex led to glory was also a pull.

🔴 🎥 Straight down to work for Ylber Ramadani at Cormack Park. pic.twitter.com/aQs6F5RGTg — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 11, 2022

Ramadani said: “I was in a game against Puskas in Hungary.

“After the game an agent said a scout had been watching the game, from Aberdeen.

“I called my father and he said if we finish the deal you have to go there.

“I have known Aberdeen a long time and about the legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Everything about the club I know.”

International career boosted by move

Ramadani has been capped 15 times for Albania and has faced major nations including Spain, England and Italy.

The midfielder revealed he asked Albania national coach Edward Reja and his assistant Sergio Porrini for advice.

Porrini played for Rangers between 1997 to 2001. Their advice was to jump at the chance.

Asked if he believes moving to Aberdeen can strengthen his international career, Ramadani said: “I am 100 per cent sure.

“Before I came here I talked with the coach and also the second coach Sergio Porrini who played in Scotland.

“I said I could sign for Aberdeen and he said go directly today as he knows it is a very good club.”