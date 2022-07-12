Jordan Spieth taking transition to links golf in his stride ahead of Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan Spieth taking transition to links golf in his stride ahead of Open Championship

By Andy Skinner
July 12, 2022, 6:04 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 6:05 pm
Jordan Spieth.
Acclimatising to the rigours of Scottish links golf is a challenge Jordan Spieth will keenly embrace at this week’s Open Championship.

Spieth has returned to St Andrews for the historic 150th staging of the tournament, and has been drawn with Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III in Thursday’s opening round.

Although he won the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017, Spieth was close to doing so two years previously when it was last held at the Old Course.

Fresh from winning the Masters and US Open earlier in 2015, he finished just one shot adrift of a three-way play-off, which was eventually won by Zach Johnson.

American Spieth, who finished tied 10th at the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance last weekend, is already relishing another links test.

He said: “I would say it’s a very nice break from the 115-degree heat index that Dallas has had for 30-something days straight. I actually enjoy coming over here for the weather.

Jordan Spieth of Team Spieth with the Claret Jug trophy before taking part in the R&A Celebration of Champions event at the Old Course, St Andrews.

“It’s a nice break from summertime and you get these conditions.

“I love links golf. We don’t get true links in the States, regardless of where you are.

“You get true links over here, and I really enjoy playing that way.

“I think physically I feel more freed up. I feel they kind of go hand in hand as far as picking out the shot, and enjoying the creativity of the shot or putt.

“Then physically, sometimes it’s a little more freeing where you just don’t have to line it up dead straight and be perfect. Instead when you have the wind here, the hill here, it kind of frees you up to be a little more feel oriented, and I really enjoy that aspect of it.”

Spieth relishing engagement with Scottish crowd

A record-breaking 290,000 spectators will attend the Open Championship throughout the course of this week.

Spieth is eagerly anticipating the engagement with the supporters on Scotland’s east coast, adding: “I really enjoy the crowds over here. They’re the most educated fans in all of golf. They understand when sometimes you have a pitching wedge in your hand and getting to 30 feet is a really good shot.

“They also understand when you’re trying to get something closer when it wasn’t so difficult. They just seem to be very educated, and it’s always fantastic.

“This is a harder venue for fans because for the most part, they’re pushed on the outsides of the holes and even out of bounds for a lot of the back nine.

“Still with these grandstands, you still get the roars.”

Principles will remain the same for Spieth at Old Course

A number of players have remarked upon the speed of the Old Course fairways during their practice rounds, ahead of the start of the tournament on Thursday.

Spieth, whose last tournament victory came at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina in April, will not treat this week’s event any differently to normal

The 28-year-old added: “I don’t think there’s anything different here versus other venues I’ve played. I think there’s a big premium on putting the ball in the fairway and keeping it out of bunkers.

“That’s really the number one key. If I can put the ball in the fairway, keep it out of fairway bunkers off the tee, then I believe that I’ll have a good chance.

“I think that’s most important here. You get enough short clubs in your hands, and I feel that’s a nice advantage to me. I feel confident in my ability to get it in quickly when I’m playing from the fairway with short irons.”

