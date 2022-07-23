New Aberdeen signings quickly buying into boss Jim Goodwin’s philosophy, says keeper Kelle Roos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Aberdeen signings quickly buying into boss Jim Goodwin’s philosophy, says keeper Kelle Roos

By Sean Wallace
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Keeper Kelle Roos during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.
Keeper Kelle Roos insists Jim Goodwin’s new-look squad are quickly buying into the manager’s footballing philosophy.

Dutch stopper Roos arrived this summer as part of a major squad overhaul by Goodwin that is ongoing.

Secured following the expiration of his contract with Derby County, Roos is one of seven new signings to arrive this summer.

Roos was given the No.1 jersey ahead of Joe Lewis who held that position for six seasons.

The 30-year-old summer signing has repaid that faith with three clean sheets from the opening three fixtures.

Roos believes Goodwin’s squad overhaul that has cost in excess of £1 million in transfer fees has injected an excitement and optimism to the club.

Now it is up to the players to deliver on that buzz, starting by securing a place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Striker Bojan Miovski, a £535,000 signing, is set to make his Aberdeen debut against Raith Rovers in cup action tomorrow.

Roos said: “Everyone is very excited as we see the new bodies coming into the building.

“Everyone is on their toes and wants to perform.

“We all buy into the ideas the staff has for us.

“For me that includes the goalkeeping coach as well.

“We also realise that it is very early in the season.

“And things still have to knit together to go to the next level so that we are ready to compete in the league after Sunday as well.”

Settling into life in the Granite City

Roos was secured on a two-year contract and has quickly adapted to life at the Dons and in the Granite City.

He wants to bring success to Pittodrie this season to thank the people at the club and the supporters who have been so helpful in helping his family settle in.

Roos said: “It had been good so far and I focused on getting settled in very quickly.

“I have my family with me and I think off the pitch it is important to settle as quick as you can before the season starts.

“When the season starts you only focus on football because that is what we are here for.

“Off the pitch it has been really good and on the pitch it has been positive.

“I think that shows.

“I have a little baby so am still looking for a nursery.

“A house is also an important thing. That is all done and dusted and I am happy to get that done.

“When I first signed I went straight to Spain and it gave me a week to have a little look around what I want to do and where I want to live.

“It has been good. I have had a lot of help from the people here and it feels like a very warm club from the get go.

“It feels good now. I want to give something back.”

Three shut-outs, but tougher tests

Aberdeen have racked up three consecutive Premier Sports Cup wins to top group A.

The Reds are three points ahead of second placed Raith who they face tomorrow.

Roos’ opening games for the Dons have all been against lower league opposition – Stirling Albion, Dumbarton and Peterhead.

The keeper accepts there will be far sterner tests ahead.

He said: “I probably haven’t been tested personally as much but at the same time it is always important to keep your standards high.

“In the games so far you can see we are building towards something good.”

The importance of clean sheets

Aberdeen boss Goodwin confirmed Roos is in possession of the No.1 jersey.

He is set to start against Raith Rovers and will be in goals for the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead next Sunday.

Roos said: “I’m pleased with how it has gone.

“We have been here before where you play these games and they might get very sticky.

“There were one or two times I reacted to what I needed.

“It might look easy from the sidelines at times but if you concede goals at the wrong time in these games they can get really difficult and sticky.

“Everybody on the pitch is very aware of the fact that it starts with clean sheets.

“That gives you the best chance to get three points and w’s which gives you a good dressing room.”

