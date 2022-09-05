Duk delivered for the Dons – but how does Luis Lopes’ bicycle kick goal compare to these great Aberdeen goals?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luis Lopes’ spectacular goal for Aberdeen had Dons fans spilling on to the pitch in scenes of celebration at Ross County on Saturday.

The former Benfica striker’s acrobatic effort sparked joyous scenes among the Red Army in their 1-1 draw with the Staggies in Dingwall.

The man known as Duk has added his name to the growing list of spectacular goalscorers for the Dons – but how does his top-drawer strike compare to previous efforts from Aberdeen players?

We’ve taken a walk down memory lane to pick out some belters from down the years so you can judge for yourself.

Alex McLeish vs Rangers

Who can forget this sublime effort from the Gothenburg Great in the 1982 Scottish Cup final?

A terrific, curling effort from the edge of the box, McLeish’s goal made it 1-1 against Rangers with the Dons going on to score three times in extra-time to win the game 4-1.

Scott McKenna vs Kilmarnock

What is it with centre-halves and spectacular goals?

Scott McKenna added his name to our list with this outstanding effort against Kilmarnock in January, 2018.

You know it’s a cracker when the goalkeeper you just beat is caught on camera saying “Wow.”

Hicham Zerouali vs Kilmarnock

The Moroccan magician’s time at Pittodrie was brief – but boy was it eventful.

A scorer of dramatic goals, Zero had enough entries of his own to fill this list.

There are five included in the montage here and, while we’ve left them all in for you to enjoy, we think number five against Kilmarnock in 2000 is the pick of the bunch.

If you just want to watch the goal we’ve chosen then fast forward to 1.22. But honestly, you should probably watch the other four, too!

Josh Magennis vs Caley Thistle

It’s hard to believe this lad started his career as a goalkeeper when you see goals of this calibre.

The man who arrived at Pittodrie as a raw prospect has gone on to earn international recognition.

Goals like this one against Caley Thistle in 2012 helped earn him those caps. A great first touch matched by an excellent, composed finish.

James Maddison vs Rangers

There are few better ways to earn a place in the hearts and minds of the Aberdeen support than by scoring a last-minute winner against Rangers.

Doing it with a spectacular free kick is the icing on the cake.

That’s exactly what James Maddison did during his loan spell at Pittodrie in 2016. There have been some terrific free kicks over the years, but this one is right up there.

Adam Rooney vs St Johnstone

The former Don was a lethal penalty box finisher during his time at Pittodrie.

But he did add an excellent long-range effort to his list of Aberdeen goals with this looping effort against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in 2015.

It’s so good it still pops up on social media seven years later – and Rooney takes great delight in resharing it every time. And so he should.

Scott Severin vs Rangers

Doing this list is making this writer feel old as it’s hard to believe this goal was 15 years ago.

A big goal from a big game player for Aberdeen, Scott Severin’s strike set the Dons on their way to a 2-0 win against Rangers at Pittodrie.

The result secured a third-place finish for Jimmy Calderwood’s side and with it a place in the Uefa Cup the following season.

Given that the European run was the last time the Dons reached the group stages of European football, and progressed before being eliminated by Bayern Munich, it’s fair to say Severin’s thunderbolt was a priceless one.

Niall McGinn vs Hearts

The nutmeg, the drop of the shoulder and the finish – this effort was Niall McGinn in his prime with the Dons.

McGinn arrived at Aberdeen as a striker before moving out wide following Derek McInnes’ arrival at the club.

Goals like this one at Tynecastle in 2015 show just how important he was even in his change of position for Aberdeen.

Jonny Hayes vs Celtic

If McGinn didn’t get you, chances are Jonny Hayes would.

That was how it went for opposition teams for much of the Hayes-McGinn era at Aberdeen and we had to add Hayes’ stunning strike against Celtic in 2014.

Hoops goalkeeper Fraser Forster’s record for most consecutive clean sheets was ended by his jaw-dropping effort from the Dons winger in 2014.

Leighton Clarkson vs St Mirren

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder has already chipped in with some impressive goals since arriving at Pittodrie in the summer, but we think his first for the club is his best to date.

Fast forward to the 1.10 mark for a terrific long-range first-time effort in his side’s 4-1 win against St Mirren.

His free-kick against St Johnstone a couple of weeks later wasn’t too shabby either to be fair.

Jamie Smith vs Copenhagen

Yes, the footage is blurry, but even then it’s still worth including on our list.

The night Jimmy Calderwood’s Dons came of age was topped by this spectacular opener from Smith.

A tense game turned into a one-sided affair following Smith’s spectacular opener against the Danes as the Dons ran out 4-0 winners.

We suggest you start from 0.55 for the first goal, but the other goals in this game are worth sticking around for, too.

Eoin Jess vs Rangers

No list like this would be complete without Eoin Jess’ name on the list.

The definitive spectacular goalscorer in Aberdeen’s history, Jess loved nothing more than a big goal against Rangers and it’s fitting with the Gers making the trip north this weekend that Jess gets the final entry.

This one is from Ibrox in 1995 and it is a sight to behold.

The touch on the halfway line… the run full of intent towards goal… which is matched by the spectacular long-range effort.

Had it not been for the net the ball would probably still be travelling all these years later.