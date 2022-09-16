Richard Gordon: It was a good call to postpone games including Aberdeen v Rangers in wake of Queen’s passing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: It was a good call to postpone games including Aberdeen v Rangers in wake of Queen’s passing

By Richard Gordon
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Pittodrie Stadium lay empty last Saturday.
Pittodrie Stadium lay empty last Saturday.

After what has, at times, been a surreal past week or so, domestic football returns this weekend following the pause to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

I read many varying opinions over the decision taken by the Scottish FA and the SPFL.

Some of the arguments were well-reasoned and respectful, while others, expressed by some clearly tortured individuals on social media, left me despairing for parts of the society in which we live.

I will never understand what drives these people, how they make it through the day given the fury that seems to course through their veins. Some of what I read online beggared belief.

I am not an ardent Royalist, but I am a compassionate human being, and I fully understood the need many felt to grieve after what was a momentous and historic period.

There were those, including some of my fellow P&J columnists, who felt that allowing the games to go ahead would have been the right call. They argued fans could celebrate and remember Her Majesty as they wished, while still being able to enjoy their weekly football fix.

I understood that view, but would have had grave concerns, particularly given that the Dons were due to host Rangers fewer than 48 hours after the Queen’s passing.

As we all know, that can be a combustible fixture, on and off the pitch, at the best of times.

Aberdeen-Rangers matches are often charged affairs.

I have no doubt that the vast majority of supporters would have behaved respectfully, but it would only have taken a few of those mentioned above to bring shame on the club, and that was a risk best avoided.

For me, in circumstances in which the authorities would never have pleased everyone, the right judgement was made.

Yes, it was disappointing to miss out on the games, but that was a minor inconvenience given the gravity of the situation which had unfolded.

There was always going to be a focus on how fans reacted when football did resume, and it was no great surprise that an element of the Celtic support behaved as they did in Warsaw. The banners on show during their Champions League meeting with Shakhtar were reprehensible, and the club should have swiftly condemned them.

I was working at Ibrox that night, where there was clearly always going to be a very different reaction, and the display at the Broomloan Road stand, the minute’s silence, and the singing of the national anthem – which UEFA, rightly, are taking no action over – all added up to a poignant, dignified tribute.

The other clubs now have the opportunity to pay their respects. There will be a silence ahead of some, or all, matches, players will wear black armbands, and the fans, pleased to be back watching their teams, will join in as they see fit.

Given that Her Majesty is still lying-in-state ahead of Monday’s funeral, I would hope that supporters across the country will be dignified and caring in their response, and allow those who wish to mourn to do so.

Aberdeen will be frustrated by upcoming break

With last week’s suspension, and the upcoming international break, it is a bit of a stop-start spell for Premiership clubs.

For some, Aberdeen included, that will be a little frustrating as they look to build on early season momentum, while others might well welcome the chance to have a breather and take stock.

Dundee United certainly fall into the latter category.

The managerless Tannadice outfit are one of just three teams across the SPFL without a league win – alongside Arbroath and Peterhead – and they will be at Ibrox on Saturday, where Rangers will be determined to bounce back after recent damaging defeats. I have a feeling it could get messy for United in Govan.

The Dons head to Easter Road hoping to maintain their position in third and, given their goal-laden start to the campaign, will be looking to cause major problems for a Hibs team which has been inconsistent at best under Lee Johnson.

Aberdeen have been scoring for fun.

I would anticipate another front-foot, attacking approach from Jim Goodwin, and that should be enough to keep the current run going.

