Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
October 1, 2022, 6:28 pm
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes has thanked Aberdeen supporters for giving him a warm reception on his return to Pittodrie.

Now manager of Kilmarnock the 51-year-old was returning to the stadium for the first time since he was axed by the Dons in March 2021.

It was to be a frustrating return to the Granite City for McInnes as his side lost 4-1 to Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen.

The Reds secured the three points courtesy of a brace from Bojan Miovski as well as Vicente Besuijen and Anthony Stewart goals.

McInnes was given a warm welcome by the Red Army prior to kick-off.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 4-1 loss at Aberdeen.

He said: “I need to thank the Aberdeen fans as they did give me a nice welcome.

“It felt nice to come back, there was no added tension with me going into the game.

“I was really looking forward to coming here.

“There were so many familiar faces when I walked through the door.

“It was a nice welcome.

“Hopefully the next time I come back we can get a better result.”

Aberdeen fans celebrate during the 4-1 defeat of Kilmarnock.

Frustration at goals conceded

Aberdeen hit two quick fire goals in the 22nd and 24th minute via Besuijen and Miovski to stun Kilmarnock.

The Rugby Park side hit back soon after with a headed goal from former Aberdeen centre-back Ash Taylor.

McInnes was frustrated Kilmarnock could not hold out until half-time, insisting the Dons third goal, scored by Miovski, was an ‘awful one to lose’.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 4-1 loss to Aberdeen.

He said: “We are disappointed with the first goal as we were too stretched and they took advantage.

“I’m more disappointed with the second as our heads were still scrambled after the first.

“That wasn’t good enough.

“When you lose a goal in quick succession it drains the life out of you.

“It was a soft penalty (Miovski) but it was still untidy and scruffy from us and we need to deal with that better.

“We get one back and then Oli Shaw missed a good chance.

“The third goal was another awful one to lose.

“We have gifted them goals.

“It was a tough one and we have to be better than that.

“I think we will be better than that.”

Tags

