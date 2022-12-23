Richard Gordon: Jim Goodwin must bolster Aberdeen defence in January window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Jim Goodwin must bolster Aberdeen defence in January window

By Richard Gordon
December 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Jim Goodwin has been put through the wringer this week as he first had to deal with the fallout from the loss against Celtic, then the gut-wrenching conclusion three days later against Rangers.

It will have been another reminder, should he need one, that being Aberdeen manager is no easy task, and that the high-profile nature of the job means the scrutiny will, at times, be intense and difficult to handle.

The performance against Celtic was quite simply embarrassing.

Much has been said and written about how the Dons shaped up last weekend, and it is hard to disagree with any of it.

For a team sitting in third place, and on the back of an excellent season at home so far – during which the team has played some thrilling, attacking football, and scored goals aplenty – to have adopted such a negative approach, beggared belief.

The goal came late, but it seemed almost inevitable, and the visitors ultimately got what they deserved. Aberdeen could have no complaints whatsoever.

The mindset was always going to be entirely different on Tuesday night; there is no way Jim could have repeated those tactics, and for the most part, it was a very good showing.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani look dejected at full time after losing 3-2 to Rangers. Image: SNS.

And then, with the points all but secured, they threw it all away.

At 2-1 up thanks to outstanding strikes from Luis Lopes and Leighton Clarkson, the Dons made three substitutions and reverted to a 5-4-1 formation.

Up until that point, Rangers’ second half performance had been as weak as anything I have seen from them at Pittodrie since their dismal days of the early to mid 1980s.

They were disjointed, passes were going astray, and the players’ body language reflected that. Rangers were a beaten side.

But suddenly, as Aberdeen dropped deeper, the visitors had 15 or 20 more yards in which to play, and they were given the encouragement and space to do so.

Having dominated for a large part of the match, the home side handed over the momentum, and eventually paid the ultimate price. The simple truth is they do not have defenders who are good enough to do the job required.

That was obvious against Celtic where, despite packing their defensive third, the players were not organised or disciplined enough to repel their opponents. Yes, it took 88 minutes for Celtic to break the deadlock, but they had missed a number of clear-cut chances by then, and could have been 4-0 up by the time Callum McGregor eventually found the net.

In the closing stages on Tuesday, the same pattern emerged, and despite having plenty bodies, the Dons defence left alarming gaps which Rangers were able to exploit. Apart from the shaky nature of their defending, the Dons were also undone by individual errors with Anthony Stewart, Kelle Roos and Jayden Richardson contributing directly to the three goals they conceded.

I have no doubt Jim Goodwin is well aware of the defensive frailties which still exist, and will be seeking to remedy that in the upcoming January transfer window.

Before then, his side faces two tricky away trips in Paisley tomorrow and Kilmarnock on the 28th, and given their record on the road, those could both be demanding fixtures.

An incredible finale to World Cup

The 2022 World Cup finals got the climax it deserved and the fairytale ending so many football fans across the globe yearned for.

Personally, I was hoping for a France win, simply because they were the team I most enjoyed watching throughout the tournament, but seeing Lionel Messi realise his life-long dream was certainly heart-warming.

The downside was the look on Kylian Mbappe’s face, his devastation clear after scoring a hat-trick, but having the game snatched away.

Inevitably, after getting so much right, FIFA contrived to somewhat sour the presentation with President Gianni Infantino reluctant in the extreme to actually hand over the trophy, and the dressing of Messi in the bisht. I know it is a traditional Arab robe, but it just wasn’t necessary at that time.

The game itself was something of a slow-burn, but then exploded into life, and served up the most incredible quality, drama and excitement.

It was without doubt the best World Cup final I have watched.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jack MacKenzie in action for Aberdeen during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jack MacKenzie says a shift in mentality is needed at Aberdeen ahead of Ross…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have 'frank and honest' talks with underperforming players
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has backed the Dons to improve in SWPL 1. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dons defender Carrie Doig backs Aberdeen Women to climb table and reach safety…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented