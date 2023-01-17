Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart – and Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin – to prevent any more red cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart – and Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin – to prevent any more red cards

By Sean Wallace
January 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 12:42 pm
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart must learn from his costly red card against Rangers to ensure there is no repeat mistake.

It was Stewart’s second red card in under two months, following a dismissal in the 3-1 loss at St Mirren on December 24.

The responsibility now lies with Stewart, who must take time to reflect on the red cards and what he needs to do rectify that side of his game.

It can be fixed – but Stewart has to learn from the incidents.

Although an experienced player, even at 30 years old you are always learning.

Stewart has to to focus on his form and, if he does that, he can turn it around and bounce back from the Hampden sending off.

After the recent comment made by Stewart about Rangers’ strikers it should also be a case of going quiet for now and focusing on his performances on the park.

Stewart will be hurting after that red card and will get support from his team-mates, I am sure of that.

Referee Nick Walsh shows Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart a straight red card for a foul on Rangers’ Fashion Sakala. Image: SNS

But, at the same time, his team-mates will know that by his actions with that tackle he put them under immense pressure.

The Dons captain foolishly got himself sent off by putting in a challenge on Fashion Sakala he didn’t need to.

It was a red card as it was not a controlled tackle.

It was reckless, done at speed and nowhere near the ball.

I don’t think anyone can put a case for the defence in terms of arguing it was not an ordering off.

What will be going through Stewart’s mind, and probably manager Jim Goodwin’s, is why that decision was made to make that tackle.

Poor decisions can be made in a game in terms of tackles and passing the ball at any given time, but I find it difficult to understand why that decision was made by the Aberdeen captain – I was only sent off three times in my career!

It put a huge strain on the 10 men left to deal with it and really handed Rangers the initiative.

Dons went toe-to-toe with Rangers, even with 10 men

However, the Reds coped very well following Stewart’s sending off as they re-organised, knuckled down and confronted Rangers.

In the second half of extra-time, it looked like Aberdeen might get an equaliser to make it 2-1, but it didn’t come.

Hayden Coulson at full-time after the Viaplay Cup semi-final match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen will obviously be disappointed to miss out on a final slot, but they put up a good show.

Although Rangers dominated the ball, the semi-final was always in the balance.

Even in extra-time, when Aberdeen were down to 10 men, I always felt Aberdeen’s energy and enthusiasm carried a threat.

Aberdeen must not lose at Hearts in third place battle

Stewart will now be suspended for tomorrow’s Premiership trip to Tynecastle, which is always a difficult venue.

It will be a hostile atmosphere.

Third-placed Hearts have opened up a six-point advantage on Aberdeen, who sit fifth in the table.

Aberdeen now go into a massive period that will shape the rest of the season.

Matches during the rest of this month will really indicate how the campaign will pan out.

Hearts away at Tynecastle is huge and a victory would deliver a significant boost to the Dons.

A draw in Edinburgh is acceptable.

However, a defeat would be pretty depressing for Aberdeen.

If Hearts win to stretch their lead on Aberdeen to nine points, it is a long way back for the Dons in the battle to finish third.

It is a testing game that will shape the season for Aberdeen.

The Dons played for 120 minutes on a heavy, strength-sapping pitch at Hampden.

Hearts also have an extra few days to recover as they beat St Mirren 1-0 on Friday night.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected during the League Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s squad is looking very tight, so the same players will be asked to go through it all again on Wednesday night.

It is a huge ask and will tell us about the quality of squad manager Goodwin has.

That squad will be stretched on the back of how much the semi-final took out of the players.

If Aberdeen can beat Hearts it turns their season around and injects real optimism.

A win would slash the gap on the Tynecastle club to three points, then it would be game-on in the battle to finish third.

The Hampden pitch was shocking – and there can be no repeat

The state of the pitch at Hampden for Aberdeen’s League Cup semi-final against Rangers was shocking.

Players on both sides were clearly uncertain of the trajectory of the ball due to the surface.

When the ball was coming to players, they weren’t comfortable or confident they could control it due to the unpredictable bounce.

There was a lot of rain the day before the Dons were edged out by Rangers at the national stadium, , but Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou mentioned the poor state of the pitch after their semi-final defeat of Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Some serious reflection is required on the work going into the pitch and its state of repair.

Rangers’ James Tavernier tackle Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at Hampden. Image: SNS

The SFA must make sure the pitch is in far better condition for the final between Celtic and Rangers next month.

A fair bit or work is required to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

There were also technical issues with VAR, which stopped working for a period during the semi-final.

You just have to accept those issues and get on with the game, though.

Technical issues maybe made it a little less certain with some incidents.

However, you can’t hold up the game or postpone it.

You have to get on with it – the quicker the better.

An announcement was made that VAR wasn’t working. Then another announcement that it was working again. That’s how you deal with it.

Referee Nick Walsh during the Viaplay Scottish League Cup semi-final match between Rangers and Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

You cannot slate authorities for technical issues and it is the first full season of VAR.

If these things are going to happen you need a protocol on how to deal with it, and they followed the protocol.

Deal with it swiftly, get on with the game and accept while it is offline match officials on the pitch have to take full responsibility.

Ramirez exit could fund new signings

If Christian Ramirez exits Aberdeen as expected, it could give more scope for manager Jim Goodwin to strengthen his squad.

It would be one wage off the books if Ramirez returns to the United States permanently.

Columbus Crew seem likely to be his next club, and I understand the striker has travelled across the Atlantic after the MLS side and the Dons agreed a fee.

The move by Ramirez away from Aberdeen will suit everybody. And it is probably overdue.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez shows his frustration after missing a late chance against Rangers. Image: SNS

Ramirez made his mark at the club with 15 goals last season following his transfer from Houston Dynamo.

However, he is clearly not part of manager Goodwin’s long-term plans.

That has been evident for some time now.

Ramirez has fallen down the pecking order since the signing of Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes who are both delivering goals.

The recent 0-0 draw with Ross County was the 31-year-old striker’s first Premiership start of the season.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez looks dejected at full time of the League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers. Image: SNS

The right move is for Ramirez to go back to the United States to resurrect his career.

And his exit would also open up funds to get new signings.

Aberdeen have taken in Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic on loan this month, but more additions are needed.

