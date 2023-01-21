Analysis: Finding replacements the only avenue left as Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exhausts his options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Analysis: Finding replacements the only avenue left as Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exhausts his options

By Paul Third
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders

It is not hard to see why Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin regards strengthening his defence as the most important recruitment issue facing the club in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Fans can see it is the team’s fundamental flaw. The manager and his backroom staff can see it too. We all can.

It has been clear for months that a porous defence, mixed with a truly horrific away record, is a toxic combination.

It has been equally evident that the away form has been a problem which stretches back longer than Goodwin’s reign.

Aberdeen have gone from a team which won more than half of its away league matches from 2013 to 2019 to a team struggling to win a quarter of them.

Even the draw specialists under Craig Brown, a team which drew 15 of its 38 league games, won five away matches in his final campaign in charge in 2012-13.

The double-figure away wins slipped to five in 2019-20 albeit in a season which came to a premature end after 30 games.

Derek McInnes’ final campaign in charge brought six wins on the road. Stephen Glass’ sole season produced a miserly two, a tally matched by the current Dons boss.

One clean sheet away from home in the league

No wonder confidence is draining. The current squad has not picked up a solitary point so far from any game home or away where they have conceded the opening goal.

It is a statistic which the Aberdeen manager is far from pleased about.

Goodwin said: “It is very difficult to put your finger on how you change that but you have to keep trying to encourage and motivate.

“The players are well aware of what needs to happen.

“Internally we feel that we have made significant progress in terms of the movement that we have made but from an external point of view all that is noticed is the results and we don’t shy away from that or the fact we have conceded too many goals.

“It needs to change quickly.”

The problem for anyone trying to make a case for the defence at Aberdeen is that there simply isn’t one.

The team has kept one clean sheet away from home in the Premiership, and that was back in August 20 when they won 1-0 at St Johnstone thanks to Leighton Clarkson’s sublime free kick.

The previous clean sheet away from home prior to Clarkson’s winner? McDiarmid Park again in December 2021.

Goals against column makes for grim viewing

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales and Hayden Coulson (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Wednesday’s 5-0 capitulation by Hearts took the Dons’ tally of conceded goals on the road in the league this season to 27.

Goodwin was stunned by how cheaply the goals were given away.

He said: “It was very strange because it was not one that I saw coming.

“If we were going into the game in bad form and low in confidence you could maybe get your head round it a bit more but I felt after the Kilmarnock game that we had taken a step forward in terms of the defensive capabilities and being resilient.

“Then we had 0-0 against Ross County and a clean sheet against St Johnstone and we were good defensively against Rangers.

“We took two steps backwards on Wednesday with the goals we conceded.

“We found ourselves going behind to a goal from a long throw and then 10 minutes after that a 70-yard diagonal ball over the defence.

“You are 2-0 down with a mountain to climb against one of the top teams in the league and they were very avoidable situations for me.”

A worrying defensive pattern is building at the Dons

The 27 goals conceded away from home equals the number conceded in the whole of last season, which amounted to 19 matches.

The Aberdeen team in Derek McInnes’ final season in charge shipped 20 goals in 19 away games, of which he was in charge of the first 15 of them.

Six were conceded in the final four away games after he left the club.

This Dons team has only played 11 away games so far in the Premiership and is on course to be the first Aberdeen side since season 2010-11 to break the 30-goal barrier.

In total 38 goals were conceded in that campaign and it cost Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee his job as Dons boss.

It was left to former Scotland manager Brown and Archie Knox to haul the club out of the mire in the old Scottish Premier League.

Aberdeen struggling to learn from their mistakes

Anthony Stewart and Ross McCrorie following the 4-1 loss at Rangers in October.

If it sounds like a broken record at this point it is only because the problems are not being addressed.

Everyone keeps talking about it because it keeps happening and clearly it makes for depressing and possibly ominous viewing for all concerned.

For all the talk of the personnel at the club, of which there has been plenty, the bigger issue at play is the repeated mistakes which seem to be costing this side dear.

A deep dive through the season stats on StatsBomb tell the story.

To date the Dons have allowed the opposition 172 shots at goal excluding penalties. Only Livingston (179) and Ross County (197) have given their opponents more chances at goal.

Away from home five of the 27 goals have been from the penalty spot while five others have been given away from set-pieces.

That can be broken down further to two from a throw-in, two from a corner and one from an indirect free kick.

The other 17 goals have been from open play where teams have found their way through the defence and converted their chances.

Those 17 goals have been conceded from 116 open play shots in 11 games and only 39 of them have been from outside the box.

It suggests home teams do not struggle to break down the Dons defensive barrier when they come calling.

Goodwin has exhausted his current options

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has been linked with a loan move to the Dons. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock

There is no rhyme nor reason to this. No distinct pattern. But clearly the problems are numerous and still happening.

Goodwin has tweaked personnel and his system. The shocking 4-0 loss at Dundee United in early October led to the Dons boss switching to a back five.

However, he has reverted to a back four following four straight defeats after the World Cup break and then expressed his desire to finish the season with a four-man backline.

Establishing what is happening is the easy part. Fixing it is proving the problematic bit.

The Dons boss has exhausted all options within his squad. The only option remaining at this point seems to be trying something or someone else.

New faces are needed and Bailey Wright of Sunderland is the latest player to be linked with a loan move to the Dons.

Goodwin said: “I have been quite open that we need to make changes and strengthen the defensive part of the squad and that is something we will continue to do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Signing defenders 'the priority' for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin after 5-0 Hearts hammering
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Richard Gordon: If Dave Cormack still has faith in Jim Goodwin then he must…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Darvel midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick relishing Scottish Cup visit of Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Joe Harper: I wouldn't back this Dons team to beat any club in the…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Aberdeen Women should be looking forward to competitive Hearts test, says Gavin Levey
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
ANALYSIS: Jim Goodwin's future hinges on fixing Aberdeen's defensive woes
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez completes move back to United States

Most Read

1
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
2
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
‘Manipulative’ former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting ‘extremely severe’…
9
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
10
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for new defenders
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented