Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed as Dundee United manager until the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed as Dundee United manager until the end of the season

By Danny Law
March 1, 2023, 8:31 pm
Jim Goodwin during his time in charge of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been appointed as the new Dundee United manager.

The 41-year-old will take charge of United for the first time when the Dons visit Tannadice on Saturday.

Goodwin, who was sacked as Aberdeen manager in January following a 6-0 defeat at Hibernian, has joined United on a deal until the end of the season.

United parted company with Liam Fox at the weekend following a 4-0 loss at Ross County. They sit four points adrift at the foot of the table.

The former St Mirren and Alloa boss said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fabulous club which has a rich history and a passionate fanbase.

“I recognise the job at hand – the sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Premiership status.

“I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn’t have taken the job on if I didn’t believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here.

“I’m incredibly excited to get started on my journey with Dundee United.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during Aberdeen’s 5-0 loss at Hearts. Image: SNS.

United chairman Mark Ogren said: “Alongside the other board members, Scott Ogren and Jimmy Fyffe, I wholeheartedly have confidence that Jim is the man to take us into this vital part of the season.

“As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United. His knowledge of the league and the opposition was an important factor, and he really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.

“As a club, I would ask everyone of a tangerine persuasion unite behind his leadership of the squad as we look to end the season positively.”

The club’s CEO Luigi Capuano said: “I am really pleased to welcome Jim to Dundee United as manager.

“The conversations with Jim have been very positive, and I look forward to working with him for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone connected with the club has worked extremely hard to return Dundee United to the Premiership and we now have 12 matches remaining to ensure that is still the case come the end of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Brilliance in Bavaria when Aberdeen silenced Bayern Munich on road to Gothenburg
Leighton Clarkson: Aberdeen move has given me my confidence back
Aberdeen Women earn capital point in draw with Hibernian
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
Jim Goodwin becomes frontrunner for Dundee United job... and his first match could be…
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen must sign up Graeme Shinnie, Angus MacDonald and Jonny Hayes for…
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
3
Willie Miller: Hunt for new Aberdeen must not drag on following arrival of chief…

Most Read

1
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Editor's Picks

Most Commented