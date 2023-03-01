Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed as Dundee United manager until the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been appointed as the new Dundee United manager.

The 41-year-old will take charge of United for the first time when the Dons visit Tannadice on Saturday.

Goodwin, who was sacked as Aberdeen manager in January following a 6-0 defeat at Hibernian, has joined United on a deal until the end of the season.

United parted company with Liam Fox at the weekend following a 4-0 loss at Ross County. They sit four points adrift at the foot of the table.

The former St Mirren and Alloa boss said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fabulous club which has a rich history and a passionate fanbase.

“I recognise the job at hand – the sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Premiership status.

“I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn’t have taken the job on if I didn’t believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here.

“I’m incredibly excited to get started on my journey with Dundee United.”

United chairman Mark Ogren said: “Alongside the other board members, Scott Ogren and Jimmy Fyffe, I wholeheartedly have confidence that Jim is the man to take us into this vital part of the season.

“As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United. His knowledge of the league and the opposition was an important factor, and he really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.

“As a club, I would ask everyone of a tangerine persuasion unite behind his leadership of the squad as we look to end the season positively.”

The club’s CEO Luigi Capuano said: “I am really pleased to welcome Jim to Dundee United as manager.

“The conversations with Jim have been very positive, and I look forward to working with him for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone connected with the club has worked extremely hard to return Dundee United to the Premiership and we now have 12 matches remaining to ensure that is still the case come the end of the season.”